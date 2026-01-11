The Video Games We’re Looking Forward to in 2026

The new year is shaping up to be a landmark year for the gaming community. From massive open worlds to haunting survival horror and charming indie adventures, the upcoming slate proves that imagination is very much alive and thriving. Whether you’re here for adrenaline, nostalgia, or pure storytelling magic, these are the titles we think everyone will be talking about.

God Slayer

Epic in scale and unapologetically bold, God Slayer promises a dark fantasy experience where mythologies collide and nothing is sacred. Players step into a brutal world ruled by fallen deities, where every battle feels personal and every choice leaves a scar. With cinematic combat and a morally complex narrative, this one is built for players who like their hero stories with a sharp edge.

Grand Theft Auto 6

No surprise here, GTA 6 is easily one of the most anticipated games of the decade. Rockstar returns with a reimagined open world that feels more alive, reactive, and immersive than ever. Expect razor-sharp satire, unforgettable characters, and a world that doesn’t just respond to you, it remembers you. Chaos has never looked this good.

Pokémon Pokopia

Fresh region, refreshed atmosphere: Pokémon Pokopia introduces players to a vibrant new world filled with unfamiliar Pokémon, dynamic environments, and a renewed focus on exploration and connection. With expanded co-op features and deeper world-building, this entry feels like a love letter to longtime fans while welcoming a new generation of trainers.

Resident Evil: Requiem

Survival horror returns to its roots…and then drags you somewhere darker. Resident Evil: Requiem leans heavily into psychological tension, atmospheric storytelling, and resource-scarce survival. It’s slower, smarter, and deeply unsettling, proving that fear doesn’t need to scream to truly rattle you to the core.

Bradley the Badger

Charming, witty, and unexpectedly emotional, Bradley the Badger is the indie gem everyone didn’t know they needed. Following the journey of a mischievous badger navigating a beautifully illustrated world, the game blends puzzle-solving, humor, and heart. It’s cozy, clever, and quietly profound, making it the kind of game that stays with you long after the credits roll.

Every year we compile a list of epic games, thinking they couldn’t possibly be topped, and every year, we’re proven wrong! Now we want to hear what video games you’re most excited to get your hands on in 2026 and are any of them from the list we just shared?