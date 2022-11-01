Video Games With the Most Unique Art Styles

The conversation surrounding video games, whether they’re considered artistic or not, has been going on for ages amongst gamers. Of course, all games point a huge chunk of their focus towards the music, the styling, the effects, and the right usage of any of these elements, which can be considered huge bonus points for any game.

Without these elements, games wouldn’t be as visually or sonically as appealing as they are! So, in this list we’ll be sharing some of the games we believe to be super artistic or have a unique styling that makes the game really stand out!

#4 BEFORE YOUR EYES (2021)

Before Your Eyes © www.igdb.com

Developed by GoodByeWorld Games, this 2021 release caught the attention of many gamers with overwhelmingly positive reviews across all platforms. Before Your Eyes enamored us with its dazzling visuals and color schemes that go hand in hand with the game’s story, one of the character’s soul going through an adventure in its afterlife.

The sounds, the animation, the gameplay, and the script take you on a journey that a lot of people raved about. Even the BAFTA Awards agreed with this selection, awarding Before Your Eyes the Game Beyond Entertainment award. Have you tried this game before?

#3 THE LAST OF US PART II (2020)

The Last of Us Part II © www.igdb.com

The Last of Us Part II is an applauded adventure game, as well as a fan favorite. Despite the blood and gore, the game is beautiful, with its post-apocalyptic narrative, rich visuals, minute details, and precise music cues and switches. The game’s incredible effects, coupled with the amazing performances by the actors who brought its characters to life, elevate this video game to top artistic status.

#2 DIGIMON SURVIVE (2022)

Digimon Survive © www.igdb.com

After an almost two-year delay, “Digimon Survive” by Bandai is one of 2022’s most anticipated video games. The game brings back all-time favorite digimons Agumon and Gabumon as they and their fellow digimons try to save the digital and real world. But what really had us sold here is the art style that went into this game and its gameplay tactics: aside from the typical save-the-world storyline, all decisions made throughout the game affect the way players proceed, which in turn affects their digimon’s evolution line. And if that isn’t enough, the visuals themselves really pop, almost as if the player were watching an anime show, instead of just playing a video game. Moreover, with great original music specifically composed for it, this game is a true visual novel of the 2022 video game releases.

#1 MINECRAFT (2011)

Minecraft © www.igdb.com

Yes, the #1 spot on our top 4 list goes to Minecraft, the game whose impact everyone still feels to this day.

At a time when all video games were trying to focus on making everything look 3D, complicated, and as realistic as possible, Minecraft came out with a simplicity that made adults feel nostalgic and youngsters relate to an “older” art style with a modern twist.

The game has created a buzz around the world, mostly due to people’s ability to express their creativity in the way they craft weapons, build houses and farms, and connect with a big society within the game.

This game may not be the most “beautiful” visually, but the fact that it spruced up the pixelated older art and our gaming approach, we’re putting Minecraft at the top our list!

What other games have you played that you thought were very beautiful? We want to hear about them! Share this story and let us know!