Rise and Shine: Welcome to the 7 AM Fit Club

At the first sight of light, you always find a select group of people who are already tying their shoe laces and gearing up for their day. Meet the 7 AM Fit Club. But what makes this early morning fitness movement so compelling? And why should you consider setting your alarm for that uncomfortably early hour?
In this article with Amin Attallah, we’ll be delving into the transformative power of early morning exercise routines and why the 7 AM Fit Club is more than just a workout session—it’s a lifestyle choice that can redefine how you approach your days. Whether you’re an early bird looking to enhance your routine or a night owl seeking a fresh start, discover how becoming a part of this dynamic group can help you unlock your potential through these simple steps!
- Set your goal: Define what you want to achieve in your morning workout sessions. Whether it’s about building strength, maintaing your stamina and physique, or establishing a healthier routine, having a goal will help you stay motivated.
- Find your clique: Look for a nearby local fitness club that offers early workout sessions to create a sense of community belonging.
- Create a routine: Commit to waking up at 7 AM every day for your workout. Set an alarm and prepare the night before to have a smooth morning. At first, this might be easier said than done, but with time it’ll come naturally to you.
- Start small: If you’re new to early morning workouts, start with short sessions and gradually increase the duration until you find the routine and rhythm that work for you. But remember: consistency is key here.
- Find a workout buddy: Find a partner who will help your early workout routine become more fun. When you’re more than one person, you’re more likely to hold each other accountable and make sure you’re both motivated to keep going.
- Stay flexible: While it would be ideal to think that you can stick to a routine forever and stay consistent, life is happening at the same time, and this might cause interruptions. It’s important to adjust your routine when needed. The key is to stay committed and not get discouraged if you miss a day or two.
- Track your progress: Keep a journal or use an app to track your workouts and progress. Seeing improvements over time can be a great motivator.
- Stay positive: Celebrate your successes, no matter how small, because every progress is a win, whether big or small!
We know it won’t be easy the first few times you wake up and feel the need to hit snooze on your alarm clock, but with dedication and planning, you’ll be a proud member of the 7 AM Fit Club in no time!