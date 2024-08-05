Rise and Shine: Welcome to the 7 AM Fit Club

Set your goal: Define what you want to achieve in your morning workout sessions. Whether it’s about building strength, maintaing your stamina and physique, or establishing a healthier routine, having a goal will help you stay motivated.

Find your clique: Look for a nearby local fitness club that offers early workout sessions to create a sense of community belonging.

Create a routine: Commit to waking up at 7 AM every day for your workout. Set an alarm and prepare the night before to have a smooth morning. At first, this might be easier said than done, but with time it’ll come naturally to you.

Start small: If you’re new to early morning workouts, start with short sessions and gradually increase the duration until you find the routine and rhythm that work for you. But remember: consistency is key here.

Find a workout buddy: Find a partner who will help your early workout routine become more fun. When you’re more than one person, you’re more likely to hold each other accountable and make sure you’re both motivated to keep going.