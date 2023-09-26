We sat down for a quick chat with Jordan’s fittest man, Amin Attallah, to talk about his 3rd edition of the biggest fitness challenge in Jordan, Amman Ultimate Fitness Throwdown, at Wadi Al Shita Castle, held on the 6th of October.

So what is the Amman Ultimate Fitness Throwdown?

One main mission for 962 Athletics is conducting Ultimate Fitness Throwdown events throughout the year to bring together Amman’s most dedicated athletes and amateur and professional fitness enthusiasts to showcase their physical prowess, mental resilience, and sheer determination in challenging themselves. It’s an event that focuses on showing that fitness is accessible to everyone, expanding fitness events’ presence in Jordan on a high scale in a captivating venue, and introducing those who are interested in growing the fitness scene to a completely new audience through a yearly developing event.

What is Amman’s Ultimate Fitness Throwdown? © Murad Abaza

Why organize such an event?

Hosting the AUFT competition serves several important purposes. Firstly, it promotes a healthy and active lifestyle within the community; it encourages people to set fitness goals and work towards achieving them. Secondly, it provides a platform for athletes and fitness enthusiasts to showcase their skills, compete, and gain recognition. Lastly, it fosters a sense of camaraderie and community spirit, bringing people together who share a passion for fitness and competition.

What is your future vision for this event?

The long-term vision for this event is to continue growing and evolving. We aim to make it a recognized international fitness competition, attracting top athletes from around the world to Amman.

Who is this event suitable for?

AUFT is suitable for a wide range of participants. It welcomes both seasoned athletes and amateurs looking to challenge themselves.

Who can attend this event?

This event is open to anyone interested in fitness and healthy living. Spectators can purchase tickets to watch the competition, enjoy the atmosphere, and explore various fitness-related vendors and activities. It's even an excellent event for families who want to enjoy a day of exciting entertainment.

How can athletes prepare for this event?

Athletes preparing for AUFT should focus on a well-rounded training program that covers strength, endurance, agility, and skill-specific workouts related to the competition's events. They should also pay attention to nutrition, rest, and recovery. Additionally, attending training camps and seeking guidance from experienced coaches can be beneficial.

Any tips and recommendations from Jordan’s fittest man?

To excel in AUFT, athletes should focus on consistency, goal setting, and continuous improvement. Nutrition and proper recovery should not be overlooked, as they are crucial for peak performance.

What are the challenges that we can expect from this event?

The challenges will be tailored per category; we introduced three different categories this year: RX for day-to-day athletes, Elite for experienced athletes and those who have experience in competitions, and finally we have a new Masters category for people over the age of 37. The challenges will be focused on endurance, skills and strength for all categories.

Why did you choose this location?

The Wadi Al Shita Castle was chosen because of its unique natural terrain, which makes it ideal to test the athletes. It also feels like a retreat for everyone living in Amman, as it allows them to reconnect with nature while enjoying its simplicity.

Make sure you don’t miss the AUFT competition this 6th of October!

