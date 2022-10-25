What is Red Bull HATTRICK?

We’re super excited and we cannot wait to see the most talented e-football players performing their tricks and wowing us with their skills at the country’s upcoming Red Bull HATTRICK!

We’re super excited and we cannot wait to see the most talented e-football players performing their tricks and wowing us with their skills at the country’s upcoming Red Bull HATTRICK!

We’re super excited and we cannot wait to see the most talented e-football players performing their tricks and wowing us with their skills at the country’s upcoming Red Bull HATTRICK!

Read through to learn about the sensational event, including how to register, some of the rules, and what’s in store for you!

Read through to learn about the sensational event, including how to register, some of the rules, and what’s in store for you!

Read through to learn about the sensational event, including how to register, some of the rules, and what’s in store for you!