Gaming
For the first time ever, Jordan is kicking off the e-football championship Red Bull HATTRICK!
We’re super excited and we cannot wait to see the most talented e-football players performing their tricks and wowing us with their skills at the country’s upcoming Red Bull HATTRICK!
Read through to learn about the sensational event, including how to register, some of the rules, and what’s in store for you!
What is Red Bull HATTRICK?
Red Bull HATTRICK is an open-for-all e-football competition that will take place across Jordan for the first time, with the winning team from each qualifier moving on to compete against each other at the National Finals on the 18th of November at the Abdali Boulevard.
The rules are simple:
- Every team has 3 players
- Every team must compete against the other teams by playing 3 consecutive matches
- Every team gets only 1 wild card to substitute one of its players ONCE during the 3 matches and after a half-time
To read the entire list of rules and regulations please click HERE.
Where are the qualifiers?
Gaming Lounge Qualifiers:
University Qualifiers:
Note: Only the university students are allowed to sign up for university qualifiers
How to register?
You can register at www.redbull.com/HATTRICK.
What will you win?
which will be split between the top positions.
This event is sponsored by:
Show us what you got by registering for your nearest qualifier.