Summer is here and so are Red Bull Jordan’s music festivals! This year Red Bull Jordan is presenting—for the first time in the country and in the Middle East—a one-of-a-kind music concert titled RED BULL JUKEBOX on the 1st of July at Dunes Club.

Read on to get the deets you’ll need to prepare for your customized concert experience!

What is Red Bull Jukebox?

It’s an extraordinary concert with a setlist chosen by YOU. You get to decide how you want to experience the songs played on stage by your favorite artist, completely customizing your own concert! It’s an online, on-site voting system, so prepare to get your vote on!

Who are taking the stage?

This year we have a special surprise up our sleeves for you! Taking the stage are two amazing Jordanian artists:

A5rass: singer-songwriter A5rass will light up our stage for the first time. This is his first collaboration with Red Bull and we’re definitely excited to hear all his hits!

A5rass © Mohammed Oweis

2. Aziz Maraka: The Jordanian composer, singer, and songwriter will take the stage as the second act performing and will surely bring the house down!

Aziz Maraka © Moagza Studio

Both artists’ setlists will be chosen by you: which songs you want to hear up on stage and how you’d like them to be performed. This allows you to create a unique, never-before-seen show, giving you the chance to experience your favorite artist in a new, more personal way.

The voting system

How does the voting work?

The first part of the voting system will take place online on our social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram), so keep your eyes peeled!

We will have different categories for each artist to vote for.

Category #1: Genre pick: You can choose one genre from a list of proposed genres in which Aziz Marak and A5rass will perform their music.

Category #2: Crossover pick: Would you like Aziz or A5rass to perform beat-box style? Or how about to sing in Acapella? It’s totally up to you!

Category #3: Song pick: You get to decide if you want our artists to sing a new song from their catalogue or a cover song.

Category #4: Greatest Hits pick: Which of these artists’ top 3 songs would you like to hear on stage? They’re all original songs by each artist but only the songs you vote for will make it to the final setlist!

If you think this is where the fun ends, you’re so, very wrong!

Because the second part of the voting system will be on-site on the day of the event (1st July – Dunes Club)!

For this category you get to vote between 2 songs to be performed on the spot during the concert through a special bracelet that lights up in either red or blue, helping us determine which of the songs you want to hear from Aziz and A5rass.

What is Red Bull Jukebox? © Matthias Heschl

Now you’re set to attend the concert RED BULL JUKEBOX on the 1st of July at Dunes Club. A5rass and Aziz Maraka will be waiting for you to cast the first part of your votes on our social media posts!

To book your tickets, visit www.sajilni.com