What is Red Bull Solo Q?

We’re super excited and cannot wait to see the country’s very own League of Legends players go head-to-head, showcasing their skills and blowing us all away during the event’s qualifying rounds and national finals! Read through to learn about the 1v1 tournament, including how to register, some of the rules, and what’s in store for you.

We’re super excited and cannot wait to see the country’s very own League of Legends players go head-to-head, showcasing their skills and blowing us all away during the event’s qualifying rounds and national finals! Read through to learn about the 1v1 tournament, including how to register, some of the rules, and what’s in store for you.

We’re super excited and cannot wait to see the country’s very own League of Legends players go head-to-head, showcasing their skills and blowing us all away during the event’s qualifying rounds and national finals! Read through to learn about the 1v1 tournament, including how to register, some of the rules, and what’s in store for you.