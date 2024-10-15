Gaming
Gamers, rejoice! For the first time ever, Jordan will be hosting the 1v1 League of Legends (LoL) tournament!
We’re super excited and cannot wait to see the country’s very own League of Legends players go head-to-head, showcasing their skills and blowing us all away during the event’s qualifying rounds and national finals! Read through to learn about the 1v1 tournament, including how to register, some of the rules, and what’s in store for you.
But what is Red Bull Solo Q?
Red Bull Solo Q is the premier 1v1 League of Legends tournament designed to bring amateur players closer to the pro circuit. It gives players from around the world the chance to celebrate and showcase their skills in a unique way. It will take place across Jordan for the first time, with the winners from each qualifying round moving on to compete against each other in the national finals on the (7-11-2024) at the ARC at King Hussein Business Park.
All-in-all, whether you're a die-hard League of Legends fan or just enjoy watching high-level competition, the event promises a celebration of League of Legends in all its forms – an experience that simply can’t be found elsewhere.
Where can you register for the qualifiers?
Qualifier
Date
Location
Time
Registration Link
Offline Qualifier 1
1-11-2024
3PM
Offline Qualifier 2
1-11-2024
3PM
Offline Qualifier 3
2-11-2024
3PM
Offline Qualifier 4
2-11-2024
3PM
Online Qualifier 1
1-11-2024
Online
3PM
Online Qualifier 2
1-11-2024
Online
3PM
What are the rules?
To read the entire list of rules and regulations please click HERE.
How do I register?
To sign up, head to www.redbull.com/soloqjordan.
What’s the big prize?
The winner will travel to Paris, France to attend the world finals for Red Bull League of its Own!
This event is in partnership with Zain Jordan, Jordan Ahli Bank, Talabat Mart, Ro’ya TV, Radio Bliss 104.3, Radio Hala and in participation of the Jordan Esports Federation.
Show us what you’ve got by registering for your nearest qualifier!
For more information, visit www.redbull.com/soloqJordan