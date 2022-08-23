What is Red Bull Symphonic?

Red Bull Jordan is teaming up with Jordanian band Autostrad and Maestro Dr. Haitham Sukkarieh for a unique musical collaboration with Red Bull Symphonic, the event’s debut edition in Jordan!

So what’s Red Bull Symphonic?

The concept of Red Bull Symphonic is based on the unprecedented collaboration between a modern-style artist and a classical music director, together with a full-scale symphonic orchestra. The repertoire from the modern-style artist gets a symphonic rearrangement and the collaboration comes to life in a spectacular one-night-only performance, held at a unique and prestigious venue. Audiences will witness the process through bespoke content that tells the story of this collaboration between talents from different musical worlds, co-created and made possible by Red Bull.

Who’ll be taking the stage?

For Jordan’s first Red Bull Symphonic, we’re bringing none other than Jordanian talent and indie band Autostrad to play alongside the National Music Conservatory Orchestra, led by the brilliant Maestro Dr. Haitham Sukkarieh.

This exciting collaboration will give birth to a new and unique concept and sound for Autostrad, fusing both music styles and reimagining some of their greatest hits into timeless classical music accompanied by a 40-person orchestra, all taking place in the heart of Amman.

A little bit about Autostrad

Autostrad is an Arab Mediterranean indie band from Jordan and is the result of a 16-year friendship. Established in 2007, the band opted for a music style that’s eclectic and original, as it takes its influences from different genres such as reggae, funk, Latin, rock, and Rai while mixing in a proper Jordanian touch by adding timeless lyrics that can be relished decades later.

A little about the Maestro Dr. Haitham Sukkarieh

Maestro Dr. Haitham Sukkarieh is a producer/conductor with numerous orchestras and awards from all around the world. He graduated with honors from the Cairo Academy for Arts, earning multiple degrees in music. Some of his best symphonic works include: Sunrise at Wadi Rum, Sunset at Wadi Rum, the Orchestral track Habaitek Amman, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Symphony.

When will it be?

Red Bull Symphonic will be held at the breathtaking Roman Theatre in the capital Amman on the 16th of September, where the music will be performed to music lovers in the most dazzling of ways.

Doors will open at 7pm and the concert will begin at 9pm to fuel your evening with beautiful melodies and emotional notes.

How can you get your tickets?

To book your tickets, simply visit Red Bull Symphonic

