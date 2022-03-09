What is the Wings for Life World Run?

Wings for Life World Run is a virtual run around the world to support people with spinal cord injuries. The race will take place on the 8th of May 2022 at 1pm CET worldwide!

You get to run with thousands of people around the world at the exact same time. You run as far as you can until the Catcher Car passes you. And you'll be doing all that running not only for yourself, but for a good cause. One hundred percent of your entry fee goes into spinal cord research and helping find a cure for spinal cord injuries.

How to participate?

To participate in the Wings for Life World Run you need to download the new app and register! You can register on the latest Wings for Life World Run App on Apple and Google Play Store. It will be possible to run individually, wherever you are, or to join one of the many organized App Runs in your vicinity. The special feature of the app, compared to ordinary running or fitness ones, is the audio experience, an exciting listening experience that informs, motivates, and entertains participants during the run.

Running for a good cause!

The Wings for Life World Run is a global charity run for spinal cord research. All entry fees and donations go into helping find cures and treatments for spinal cord injuries.

Watch out for the Catcher Car!

With a unique running format at the Wings for Life World Run, all runners and wheelchair users start at exactly the same time (1PM CET) and run or roll for as long as they can. There is no finish line. Instead, 30 minutes after the start signal, specially designed Catcher Cars start moving and overtake the participants one by one, either in real or virtual terms. For those caught by the Catcher Car, the race is over. The unique thing about this is that everyone is a finisher in the Wings for Life World Run. The starting field is more diverse than in any other race.

Run for those who can’t and register now by downloading the Wings for Life App on Apple or Google Play Store.

Good luck!