2026 isn’t just about having an idea. It’s about having an idea that moves.

The startup space is louder, faster, and more competitive than ever. And the ones breaking through? They’re building impact, not just a product.

What Makes Startups Stand Out in 2026? © Red Bull Content Pool

In partnership with Umniah, Bliss 104.3, and Radio Hala, this year’s Red Bull Basement Jordan is calling all first-time founders and students to bring their boldest ideas to life, with a strong focus on artificial intelligence.

Here’s what will set their ideas apart:

1. They Solve Real Problems

Not trend-driven hype. Not buzzwords. They tackle actual pain points—in education, fintech, climate, creator economy, mobility, AI—and they do it with clarity. Deep local understanding with global scalability.

2. Purpose Is Built-In

Profit alone doesn’t cut it anymore. The startups that win embed sustainability, ethics, and inclusivity into their DNA.

3. They Move Fast and Intelligently

Prototype. Test. Iterate. Repeat. Speed matters, but insight matters more. The strongest founders combine data with instinct and pivot without ego.

4. They Build Communities, Not Just Users

Growth in 2026 is fueled by belonging. If people believe in what you’re building, they can get behind it and amplify it. Community is the new competitive edge here.

So, got a solution? A prototype? A breakthrough concept? This is your chance to represent Jordan in the world finals in San Francisco for a chance to win 100,000$ in cash, connect with global mentors, and turn ambition into action.

Submit your idea by March 5, 2026 at www.redbull.com/basementjo

About Red Bull Basement

Designed for innovators aged 18 and over, Red Bull Basement is a global innovation program that empowers individuals and two-person teams to develop ideas with the potential to become real-world products. Participants can submit existing concepts or shape new ones with the support of AI-powered mentors.