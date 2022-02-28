We are back with the world’s biggest 5X5 football tournament and our excitement is through the roof!

What is Red Bull Neymar Junior’s Five?

Red Bull Neymar Junior’s Five is a 5vs5 football tournament, where you play street style against an opposing team with no goalkeeper and only your skill and a small goal.

What to Expect at Red Bull Neymar Junior’s Five © Motasem Awad

What are the rules?

The rules are simple:

Each team has only 5 members with 2 backup players. No team can have a goalkeeper, and every match lasts 10 minutes.

With every goal scored the opposing team loses a player. The team that has all its players taken out loses the match. In the event of a tie, only 1 player of each team goes head-to-head until one of them scores a goal and is marked the winner.

How can you register?

It’s simple and easy! All you have to do is have a team of 5, with a maximum of 2 backup players, head to redbullneymarjrsfive.com, and sign up.

The website will take you to your local event’s page to sign up for any qualifier location you prefer.

What do you win?

The winner of each country gets to move onto the World Finals in Qatar happening this year to play against all other teams and represent their country.

There, the winning team will get to play against Neymar’s very own team, which he himself put together and chosen.

What to Expect at Red Bull Neymar Junior’s Five © Red Bull Content Pool

How can you be on Neymar’s team?

All you have to do is go to Tiktok or Instagram and record a video doing your best football stunt! Neymar will select 5 players from all over the world to play aside him on the team.

And that’s Red Bull Neymar Junior’s Five! Now, bring your A-game and “outplay them all”!

Head to redbullneymarjrsfive.com and register now.

