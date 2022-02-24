What to Expect from Jordan’s Red Bull Paper Wings 2022

After 7 years, Red Bull Paper Wings is making its comeback to Jordan this year, and it’s bigger and better than ever.

WHAT IS RED BULL PAPER WINGS?

It’s the world's largest paper plane championship and a celebration for students across the globe. The idea is simple and ingenious: participants must make a plain sheet of paper fly as far, as long or as artistically through the air as possible.

WHAT ARE THIS YEAR’S CATEGORIES?

All national participants have to compete across 3 categories:

Distance : In this category, participants will have qualifying rounds where they will compete for the longest distance their paper plane can travel! The world’s best record was achieved by Jake Hardy with 56m back in 2019! Now that is a world record.

Distance © Samo Vidic / Red Bull Content Pool

2. Airtime : For the second category, participants will strive to get the best time record for a flight! How long can your paper plane stay in the air? The longest period recorded was accomplished by Cameron Clark for 13.3 seconds back in 2019.

Airtime © Sebastian Marko / Red Bull Content Pool

3. Aerobatics : The category challenges your creativity and skills at putting on a show! This year, this category is presented only online! With submissions being online, you get to put on a show like no other using paper planes and whatever else you’d like! By visiting the hashtag #RedBullPaperWings you can see what others are already uploading! All you have to do is put on a creative show for only 30 seconds and include the hashtags #Jordan and #RedBullPaperPlanes.

Aerobatics © Sebastian Marko / Red Bull Content Pool

WINNING MECHANISM?

For Distance and Airtime, you have to register for your nearest qualifier at any of the mentioned universities of Jordan (University of Jordan, Petra University, Al-Ahliyya Amman University, and Applied Science University).

Once you attend, you’ll get to compete with the other participants and the best of each category will head onto the finals at Abdali Mall on the 25th of March 2022!

As for the Aerobatics category, all submissions must be shared online on TikTok or Instagram, and our selected judges will pick 1 winner to go to the finals based on their video interactions, performance, and creativity.

WHAT WILL THE WINNERS GET?

The 3 winners from each category will be announced at the national finals, held at the Abdali Mall on the 25th of March 2022. Each winner will score a plane ticket to Austria to represent Jordan in the world finals at the world famous Hangar-7!

Now who wouldn’t want to catch that flight?

SO, IF YOU THINK YOU’VE GOT WHAT IT TAKES TO WIN, REGISTER NOW BY VISITING THIS LINK

OR SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY ON INSTAGRAM BY UPLOADING ONLY 30 SECONDS OF A VIDEO, TAGGING @REDBULL, AND USING BOTH HASHTAGS #JORDAN AND #REDBULLPAPERPLANES.

What to Expect from Jordan’s Red Bull Paper Wings 2022 © Joreg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool