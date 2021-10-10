God of War players everywhere, rejoice! One of the most anticipated games of 2022, God of War: Ragnarök, is rolling out on PlayStations 4 and 5! Fans of the game have been eagerly awaiting the epic ninth addition to the GOW series—the second and final part of the Norse mythology storyline—and from the looks of the trailer that Santa Monica Studio teased, they’re in for a wild ride.

The sequel to 2018’s God of War follows Greek God of War protagonist Kratos (the only playable character), his son Atreus, and Mimir as they navigate the harsh terrains of ancient Norway a few years after the events of the 2018 installment.

What We Know About God Of War: Ragnarök © igdb.com

The setting is as desolate as ever, with the freezing Fimbulwinter winds adding yet another obstacle to the father-son duo’s plans of stopping the prophecy and saving the Norse people from the dreaded Ragnarök. Not to mention the slew of new creatures that crawled straight out of the big book of Norse mythology to test them along with the players.

The game explores Atreus’ inner turmoil and inquisition in depth, juxtaposing it with Kratos’ need to shield his son from mistakes he himself had made when picking up arms against the gods. This storyline seems to test the trust and understanding that the two had built in the last game, especially with Atreus urging for war with Asgard and Kratos vehemently refusing it.

Additionally, the trailer featured a look at the antagonists that players will face: Freya and Thor. Freya, once an ally, has sworn to avenge her son, Baldur, whom Kratos slays at the end of God of War. Santa Monica Studio has said that they want to remind players that Freya is a “formidable warrior in her own right” and not just a powerful Vanir magic user. As for Thor, his despair at the loss of his sons and half-brother fuels his infamous wrath, which he generously directs at Kratos and Atreus.

What We Know About God Of War: Ragnarök © igdb.com

As devoted players know, God of War is not without its fair share of intense combat: Kratos’ renowned weapons are back, Atreus has a new Runic Summon, and there are clues that hint at new attack abilities. Santa Monica Studio promised fans more player choice when it comes to combating alongside Kratos and co., for the ultimate unique and expressive playing experience.

Finally, in God of War, fans could visit only six of the Realms, while in Ragnarök, they’re free to delve into all nine: Vanaheim, Svartalfheim, and Asgard await exploration in this sequel! The studio promises “a more diverse, beautiful, and mysterious variety of locations than in any other God of War game” and will take you to new zones within locations from the previous installment.

Welcome to the end of the world of gods and men.