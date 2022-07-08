What Went Down at Jordan’s First Red Bull Jukebox?

On the 1st of July, a one-of-a-kind musical experience hit Jordan, with two of the biggest Jordanian stars performing. Red Bull Jukebox saw both A5rass and Aziz Maraka putting on a spectacular show in a venue packed to the max with around 4,000 music lovers.

Now, want to know exactly what happened at the first customized concert to ever hit the Middle East? Keep on reading to relive the Red Bull Jukebox experience!

Kicking Things Off © Farras Oran

Kicking Things Off

Doors opened at 4pm at Dunes Club to let in waves of music fans, with both DJ Ayy Tee and DJ Flash B hyping up the crowd with a banging setlist.

It’s Show Time!

At 7:30pm sharp, the one and only A5rass took the stage to start playing his greatest and biggest hits, with some of them being altered according to the votes that people cast online beforehand.

Starting off with “Kan Ya Makan” (Reggae version), A5rass delivered a show-stopping performance that had people demanding the great remixed version of the hit song.

It’s Show Time! © Farras Oran

A5rass went on with his back-to-back hit-list, performing songs like “Lesatni Janbi”, “Baad Shu”, and fan favorite “Akher Kas”.

In the Fan Vote category, A5rass asked the audience to use their light-up bracelets to vote for between two songs to perform: “Lahali” and “Estana Shway”. The audience chose “Lahali”, and it’s an understatement when we say they went crazy for it! A5rass’ golden voice and the crowd’s energy made the performance a truly memorable one.

A5rass went on with his back-to-back hit-list © Farras Oran

But the highlight of A5rass’ set is when he teased a snippet of a new track, which came when he asked the audience to vote for him to sing in either a Lebanese or Egyptian accent (they went with the former).

Moreover, A5rass also blessed the crowd with a performance of another never-before-heard song called “Ya Qamar”. Accompanied by the piano, the song sounded enchanting and fans raised their phones, turned on their flash lights, and added to the magic of the experience.

The highlight of A5rass’ set © Farras Oran

By the end of the performance, A5rass brought onto the stage amazing guest stars, including Deya Elyan who performed his hits “Ostaz” and “Hazza”, which featured upcoming artists Dabaseh and Ayoub Da 47.

In short, A5rass’ performance was spectacular! Once he had finished his setlist, it was time for him to step off the stage and bring back DJ Ayy Tee, who went on to perform a short set in preparation for the second artist.

The Second Act

At around 9pm, the second artist performing at Red Bull Jukebox, Aziz Maraka, took the stage to sing some of his greatest hits throughout the years.

Aziz kicked off his performance with “Sme3tek” to warm up the crowds, and right after, Aziz followed the same progression A5rass did with his setlist, with a genre which online users voted for him to sing. He performed a rock version of his song “Heyye” and delivered nothing but fire on that stage.

The Second Act © Farras Oran

After the first two songs, Aziz decided to play one of the most famous Jordanian songs called “Ya Saad” by Omar Alabdallat. Needless to say that this performance had the crowd cheering and jumping.

Of course, throughout the night, Aziz had to perform a set full of fan-favorite songs like “Mafi Menek”, “Ya Bay”, and “Meen Gallek”.

The highlight of Aziz’s performance was when he decided to perform an acoustic guitar version of a new song he will be releasing soon.

The highlight of Aziz’s performance © Farras Oran

Lastly, Aziz gave us a major throwback by bringing alum Jordanian artist Yazan Haifawi to play his famous song “Wainek Min Zman”.

Aziz's Major Throwback © Farras Oran

After Aziz’s setlist, the crowd was overwhelmed and left with nothing but positive energy, especially after getting to watch and listen to two of Jordan’s biggest stars put on incredible shows. It was a night full of music, talent, and amazing musical catalogues by both artists.