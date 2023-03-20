On Friday, the 17th of March, Jordan held its first national finals from the global Red Bull Doodle Art competition. Hundreds of creative Jordanians shared their doodles, but only one prevailed and became the country’s first doodle winner who will move on to represent Jordan in the world finals in Amsterdam this coming May.

What Went Down at Jordan’s Red Bull Doodle Art? © Leen Qart

So, what happened during the event and who won? Read through to know all the details!

Where were the national finals held?

Red Bull Doodle Art was held at Taj Lifestyle Center on the 17th of March from 5 pm until 8 pm. The gallery—sponsored by Zain , Jeeny , Ahli Bank , MG Motor Jordan , Ro’ya , Radio Hala , and Bliss 104.3 —was hosted at the main atrium of the mall and included the top 28 doodle submissions from the hundreds of entries received by the team in Jordan.

The event kicked off with the participants coming in to check out their artwork at the event’s national finals. Once all the participants were settled, our 4 top judges, Abdallah Tahhan, Jude Jweihan, Qais Naoury (Kish Jeane), and Mike Derderian took to their scoring boards to do their thing and evaluate the doodles based on these categories:

Creativity: How creative the doodle is Skill: How skillful the artist is Loving Life: How lively the doodle is

Once our judges took a spin around the artwork, they took a seat to witness the next segment of the event.

The Workshop:

Our official automotive partner, MG Motor Jordan, came up with one of the most creative ideas that would give the participants a great engaging way to showcase their skills with Jordanian doodle expert Mike Derderian: it presented a white wrapped MG ZST for our finalists to doodle on.

Needless to say, the end result was insane, as you can see from the picture below!

Once the workshop wrapped, it was time to announce the winner! And after some back-and-forth amongst the judges, they gave Hala Al Taher the top scores, a whopping 110 out of 120 on design, creativity, and loving life criteria.

Hala Al Taher was handed her unique trophy and celebrated her awesome win, which grants her a seat at the Red Bull Doodle Art competition world finals, which will take place in Amsterdam in May later this year.

We wish Hala the best of luck at the finals and we can’t wait to see what doodles will come out of her creative mind then!

