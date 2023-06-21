After an intense day of back-to-back qualifiers and a nerve-wracking national final, the Kuwaiti leg of Red Bull Half Court has officially crowned its winning teams! On Saturday, June 17, local basketball players gathered in Sabah Al Salem’s Sheikh Saad Al Abdallah Sports Complex to battle it out in a unique streetball format, with a fast-paced undertone, a small window of time to score, and a solo basketball hoop at which to shoot, demanding a whole new way of strategizing and playing.

What Went Down at Red Bull Half Court Kuwait © Red Bull

This year’s Kuwait edition, which took place in partnership with Aqua Eva, Spalding, Fila, and McDavid, debuted its female category, and it did not disappoint. The women's teams of 3 gathered from all across the country to compete in the tournament’s grueling matches that were meant to put the players’ skills and tactics to the utmost test.

The team that came out victorious were On Point against Phoenix and Defenders won against team High Voltage. As for the winning team from the female category, team Defenders snagged the win against team On Point.

After a long and rewarding day that served to showcase the true spirit and tenacity of streetball, the winning teams solidified their place in the world finals. They will head to Serbia in September of this year to represent Kuwait and compete against winning teams from over 30 other countries, in the hopes of winning the grand prize and being crowned the Red Bull Half Court Champions!

The 3v3 basketball tournament tips off in five continents worldwide. With 15,000 expected participants in 2023, Red Bull Half Court is the world's most global streetball tournament.