What Went Down at the Jordanian Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals

On May 13th at 8 PM, 16 of Jordan’s top dancers battled each other to become Jordan’s best dancer in this year’s edition of Red Bull Dance Your Style, held at Abdali Boulevard.

There were so many great dancers, but the judge was the audience themselves, voting off the dancer they liked the least and choosing their favorite dancer they wanted to see continue in the competition.

Jasmine © Murad Abaza

How did it all go down?

The majority of our 16 participants were popping dancers and they brought the house down!

This year our dancers were:

Afro Boy – Adam – Kojo – Areej – Shahed – Rajaee – Jasmine – Wafa – Ahmad – Mustafa – Teya – Jeannine – NADER – Hassan – Paulina – Jamal

First round:

All 16 dancers went head to head, trying to eliminate 8 other dancers by bringing their A-game and attitude.

Shahed vs Hassan © Murad Abaza

Second round:

This round included the top 8 dancers voted on by the crowd.

The competition at this stage became a little wilder and heated up with the top 8 dancing their hearts out to stay in the battle.

Paulina © Murad Abaza

Ahmad © Murad Abaza

Semi-finals:

With the semi finals we had Areej vs. Hassan in the first battle and NADER vs. RAJAEE in the second.

Only 2 will make it to the final round at this point!

Jamal Vs Areej © Murad Abaza

Adam © Murad Abaza

Final round:

The crowd, the energy, the dancing, the music, everything was ON FIRE, with siblings battling against each other for 3 rounds Areej and NADER battled out to AMAZING BEATS in an emotional dance off, it was down to the crowd to vote for the winner!

Areej Vs NADER © Murad Abaza

And it was NADER, with more than 70% of the crowd voting for the RED.

NADER © Murad Abaza

What’s next for NADER?

As the winner of Jordan’s National Finals of Red Bull Dance Your Style, NADER will head to South Africa in December to battle more than 60 dancers from around the world in the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals. We wish NADER the best of luck!

We had such a great night watching these amazing dancers battling it out on the dance floor to get to Jordan’s #1 dancer status at the 2022 edition of Red Bull Dance Your Style, with our amazing partners Zain Jordan, Ro’ya Tv, Radio Bliss 104.3, Royal Jordanian, Jordan Ahli Bank, INGOT Brokers, and MG Motor Jordan.

NADER © Murad Abaza

See you on the dance floor again next year!