In a quick interview with Maestro Dr. Haitham Sukkarieh, you will learn more about one of the most famous Jordanian musicians, his best works, and his thoughts on being a participant in the first edition of Red Bull Symphony in Jordan.

Who Is Maestro Prof. Haitham Sukkarieh? © Haitham Sukkarieh

Tell us a little about your studies in the past.

I studied civil engineering at Yarmouk University because I got the grades that qualify me for this major, but I loved music and was involved in university bands, which pushed me to study music academically. So, I joined the Academy of Arts in Cairo and studied musical composition at the hands of Egyptian composer Aziz Al-Shawan, who was, in turn, a student of renowned composer Aram Khachaturian. Then I completed my postgraduate studies, earning a master's and a doctorate with a royal honor, in recognition of my founding of the Jordan National Orchestra. And my scores in all my academic and higher education stages were excellent, with first class honors.

What made you get into the music field?

When I was an engineering student, I used to think a lot about the future and ask myself one question: is it my ambition to become an ordinary engineer among hundreds of engineers, or is it to become an outstanding composer? It was the latter that led me to study music academically and not rely solely on my talent, which is why I was very serious about my studies and kept up with lectures and assignments to earn first place in every class.

Who Is Maestro Prof. Haitham Sukkarieh? © Murad Abaza

What are the musical instruments that you know how to play?

As a specialist in composition and conducting, the main instrument is the piano, and this is the standard in all music universities around the world. But I also play instruments such as the keyboard and accordion, and I also dabble in the lute. As for the cognitive field, I am familiar with all musical instruments as it was part of my composition and conducting studies.

How was it collaborating with Autostrad for the Red Bull Symphony event?

For me it’s a unique experience and a worthwhile addition to my music career. I always upgrade and innovate gravitating towards the unfamiliar musical forms, such as the prevailing styles in the Arab world. I have many symphonic compositions through which I combine Western music studies—from harmony and orchestral distribution—with the magic of oriental music. So, my experience with Autostrad was a valuable one in the field I love. Their songs are beautiful and enjoyable, and I was very impressed. I rearranged them for the symphony orchestra, a pioneering idea that combines lovers of lively youthful songs with the aesthetic of symphonic performance.

Who Is Maestro Prof. Haitham Sukkarieh? © Murad Abaza

What is your favorite song from Red Bull Symphony?

Honestly, I loved all the songs that I rearranged for orchestra that it’s difficult to choose the one I love most. But there may be some disparity between them due to the character of the original song and how well it fits with orchestral arrangement, so I find that Orkod 3al Gym is a fitting example of this combination and it’s the song I like to listen to the most.

How long did it take you to edit Autostrad songs?

About 40 days, and this is a record time for orchestral writing, which takes much longer; an orchestral work that we listen to in a matter of minutes can take months and months to complete.

What is the most difficult thing you faced in this project?

There are no difficulties in the literal sense, but the beginnings are always the hardest and take the longest. When starting with any song, I found some difficulty in choosing the style in which I wanted to rearrange it, and in finding the right balance between songs that young people are accustomed to listening to and convincing the audience of the changes. The direction I went with was keeping the basic melody unchanged and adding orchestral instrumental accompaniments based on harmonic and coloring.

What are the 3 best personal works you have done?

I have about 20 symphonic works, some of which have won local and regional prizes, and the last of which won first prize at the International Composition Competition in Belgrade, Serbia. But the works closest to my heart and which I consider the most profound and mature are the Petra symphony, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan symphony, and the Salome dance.

Who Is Maestro Prof. Haitham Sukkarieh? © Murad Abaza

How would you describe the Red Bull Symphony project?

I would describe the Red Bull Symphonic project in one word that carries with it all the meanings of creativity and innovation: pioneering.

How do you think audiences will react to your Red Bull Symphony concert?

I think that the public will be fascinated by this new blend that merges youthful songs with an orchestral arrangement, as audiences are thirsting for a change from the prevalent material.

Who Is Maestro Prof. Haitham Sukkarieh? © Murad Abaza

