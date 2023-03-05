Why Is Doodling Good for You?

We’ve all done it before: sat at our desks and doodled away during a lesson, lecture, business meeting, or just anytime we got our hands on a pen and a paper. But have you ever thought that doing it could be a waste of time? Well, rest at ease because the answer is a resounding NO! And it’s not just based on our opinion; this has been previously studied and researched and proven that it can contribute and enhance our health in multiple ways. If you already know and would love to express yourself, then head to www.redbulldoodleart.com and sign up for our latest doodling competition sponsored by Zain, Jeeny, MG Motor Jordan, Ahli Bank, Ro’ya, Radio Hala, and Radio Bliss 104.3. You never know, your doodle might be the reason you travel to Amsterdam for the world final in May this year!
So, what benefits can doodles bring to the table? Well, here are just a few:
1) Accessible fun: Doodling has easy access as long as you have a pen and paper around you! You can let your imagination run wild and get your creative juices flowing.
2) Stress relief: It’s a known fact that losing yourself in your imagination and pouring out your creativity is a relaxing activity that helps calm your nerves and release your stress.
3) Self-expression: If you can’t find the words to say it, then drawing your feelings out on a piece of paper is a great way to express yourself.
4) Memory booster: Some studies have shown that doodling can actually help improve your memory! Researchers analyzed a group of people who were listening to a lecture while doodling, and their results showed that most of those who doodled retained more information. As a theory, doodling helps keep your brain active and engaged, instead of losing focus while a lecture is happening, for example.
5) Creativity enhancer: Consider doodling as an idea generator: losing yourself in the art will help you pour your heart out and guide you towards new ideas. No matter what you’re drawing, doodling definitely brings out the artist in you!
