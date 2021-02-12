Will You Be My Player 2?

Having each other’s backs goes a long way in keeping out of danger.

From Mario and Luigi to Ellie and Joel, saving the world and beating up baddies has always been easier with a partner. Dynamic duos let different personalities and abilities shine, allowing for varied playthroughs and exciting stories intertwining in a way that makes the overall video gaming experience that much more memorable.

Whether besties, partners-in-crime, baes or otherwise, here are the best video game duos that we can’t help but love.

Mario & Luigi (Super Mario Bros Series)

There’s nothing quite like brotherly love – and that’s what Mario and Luigi are all about.

These brothers from the same mother have spent their days together playing sports, having parties, racing their friends and all other kinds of amazing feats. Sure, they occasionally go off on their own to hunt ghosts or get their PHD, but overall, these two bros stick together like glue on paper.

Super Mario Bros Series © Nintendo

Sonic & Tails (Sonic The Hedgehog Series)

When Sonic sped onto our games consoles some 30 years ago, players were infatuated with him. A little blue hedgehog that just had to go fast; what more could you ask for?

But along with Sonic comes his good friend Tails – and they’re rarely seen without one another. Especially when they’re racing or performing in the Olympics, competing in a high-speed kart race or one of the other myriads of crazy things they do together. Just a hedgehog and his BFF fox, together forever.

Sonic The Hedgehog Series © Sega

Ryu & Ken (Street Fighter)

Next to almost every duo on this list, Ken and Ryu are more rivals than a tag-team. The great gaming pair from the “Street Fighter” series competed against each other from the start as they were constantly trying to one-up each other and even took to beating up cars and brick walls just to prove a point.

Street Fighter © Capcom

Ellie & Joel (The Last Of Us)

One of the more tragic duos on this list, Joel and Ellie were brought together by fate.

Although not related, these two form a duo that follows a father-daughter dynamic trying to survive in a world that has ended following a deadly fungal outbreak. While players will control Joel for most of the journey, Ellie is also playable during some portions of the game. Together, they fight off these zombie-like creatures as well as hostile humans. Through pain, loss, and suffering, the two form one of the strongest bonds in gaming. It isn’t simply a matter of having each other’s back; these two need to rely on each other in order to live.

The Last Of Us © Naughty Dog

Bill Rizer and Lance Bean (Contra)

There’s no video game duo that screams “80s” quite like Bill Rizer and Lance Bean. From their ridiculous names to their suspiciously Rambo-esque appearance, the Contra dudes represent co-op and the 80s like nobody’s business.

Contra © Konami

Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield (Resident Evil)

Co-workers and colleagues in killing zombies! This duo takes turns throughout the game to get the highest dead zombie body count! Nobody (not even Nemesis) can stand in the way of these S.T.A.R.S members.

Resident Evil © Capcom

Nathan Drake and Sully (Uncharted)

There are plenty of famous father and son duos in video games or otherwise and, though Sully and Drake from the Uncharted series aren’t actually father and son, they sure act like it.

Seeing as Sully has been taking care of and watching over Drake since he was a kid, there’s been plenty of times when the duo have done some awesome work. Chasing after treasure and fighting off dozens of guys is easy with these two around.

Uncharted © Naughty Dog

Kratos and Atreus (God of War)

Father and son. Big and little. Dad and BOYYYYY.

Players got to see the relationship between these two really blossom in 2018’s God of War. Not only did they bond by hacking apart horrific monsters, but they travelled across Midgard together to spread the ashes of Kratos’ wife and mother to Atreus, Faye. It’s a beautiful tale of family and love.