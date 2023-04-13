Work Out Your Body While You Work Out Your Mind!

How can we stay fit while studying? That’s exactly the question we asked HIIT athlete Amin Attallah, who was, as always, amazing enough to give us some of his famous fitness tips and tricks! Here’s what he had to say about keeping your body healthy while your brains work up a sweat with studies.
Of course, during your study time, it’s important to take short fitness breaks, which can be either one or a combination of any of the below exercises provided by Amin:
1- Opt for a cardio break:
After your first hour of studying, get up and take a 15-minute break to do some jumping jack exercises. After the second hour of studying, go for 5 rounds of 8 to 10 pushups for 10 minutes; the third hour can be 5 rounds of 8 to 10 squats for 10 minutes. With every one of these mini cardio breaks, you’ll be giving your system a quick jolt of energy that will have your blood pumping throughout your body, making you more focused and alert.
2- Go for an easy jog:
Another way to get your mind off studying and cool off a little bit—especially if you’re looking to process all the information you mentally digested—is to take an easy 20-minute jog around your street or neighborhood; it could even be a quick jog to the supermarket. This will help relax your eyes from all the reading and screentime, as well regulate your breathing and let go of any tension and stress you get from studying.
3- Get to the core (exercises) of things:
For every hour of studying, you can take a quick 10-minute break to work out your core; easy sit-ups or crunches can do just the trick! Try 3 rounds every hour for 10 minutes to help keep your body active while studying, letting your body cells breathe and take in better oxygen levels for optimal focus.
An extra cool tip is to keep walking around your room as you’re studying or memorizing exam materials!
Do you usually do any of these tips when you study? How often? Let us know on our socials!