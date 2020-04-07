Working From Home Time Management Hacks

Oh Time. Where do you run to during the day? You’re always here and gone. Well, Let’s not waste any more of it. You’ve read the headline, you’re here, you know what comes next. Read on, dear peeps. Loads to cover.

Now the point of sequential time management is to learn about how you move through your day, making small changes each day or week that will reflect over a larger period. You’re learning a new skill; you won’t master it overnight. Take it slow, and you’ll find your personal perfect rhythm.

You may, if you like, consider this your homework.

Set it the night before. Knowing what you have set tomorrow is a proven method to organize and get the most out of your time. Reach for your favorite note taker, so go paper or digital, your choice, and put together a list of what you are going to work on, fall asleep, and wake up in a world where you are more aware and prepared to tackle the tasks one by one. Easy peasy.

Give yourself a break. One of the least-mentioned on any time management lister’s list, taking multiple micro-breaks throughout the day keeps you refreshed and focused. You’ll find yourself weaving from task to task, to meetings and with more energy to spare. This is vital, as these few minutes between things means time to yourself that you can use to reflect on the just completed goals, while clearing your mind for the one ahead. If you like, you can also just close your eyes for a moment, and just do nothing. Worth it. Other recommended breaks would be to use them to remove yourself from your day, for a short amount of time. So don’t do anything related to work. Watch some Ultimate Rush on Red Bull TV or grab a controller and play a match of football on your PlayStation. It works. And don’t forget for the afternoon slump, you can grab a can of Red Bull.

Email check. When it comes to emails, it seems like they come in all day every day. How’s anyone supposed to get any work done with all these reply-interruptions? Not very well is the answer. To solve this, only read and respond to emails at decided times during the day. If you must read and respond often, then go for a total of 5 check-ins per workday. Go as low as 2 if you can. It’ll free you up to do your deep thinking and give you the opportunity to come with those top-level ideas your boss expects from you.

Be realistic. Don’t overload your day then get down on yourself for not accomplishing everything you had wanted to do. This is a cycle that will lead to more dead time, and only make you feel like you’re losing more time. Set the priority to 3 items. When and if you finish them, move on to the next item. Know how much time it actually takes to do what’s on your list. If you think replying to 15 emails takes a ten-minute block out of your day, think again. Proper time management is about only doing what can be done, within the time you have available for it.

Block your day. Imagining the days as sections or chunks of time, broken into hourly or half-hourly parts, known as blocks, will help you see the entire day/week/month in advance. This is the top-down view of your life, surprise-free and manageable to anyone who glances at it. Less overwhelmed, you can also readjust your blocks as needed throughout the month, as you learn more about how you are using your time. Just adjust a block or two each week until you and your day are seamlessly managed.