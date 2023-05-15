The date was May 12th at 8pm. Jordan’s top 16 dancers came to battle it out for the chance to become Jordan’s best dancer at the world’s biggest 1v1 all street dance competition, Red Bull Dance Your Style. And it was glorious!

Just like last year, the event was held at Abdali Boulevard and was sponsored by Zain, MG Motor Jordan, Jordan Ahli Bank, Jeeny, G-Shock, Ro’ya Waves, and Bliss 104.3.

During the event, we witnessed some of the biggest talents flawlessly go head-to-head to every beat in front of a crowd that exceeded 3,400 people attendees!

Your Scoop on Red Bull Dance Your Style Jordan National Finals © Murad Abaza

How did it start?

We began introducing our diverse pool of talents chosen during the audition rounds on April 25. Our top 16 dancers were:

Areej, Teya, Yasmine, Wafa, Lamees, Ali K, and Masa in the girls category, and Adam, Rajaee, Hassan, Osama, Panda, Ahmad Ziad, Aiham, Saleh Bellagon, and Anas in the boys category.

Your Scoop on Red Bull Dance Your Style Jordan National Finals © Murad Abaza

First round

Before the first battle, the event started with an opening act by MG Motor Jordan and choreographed by Zuka!

Once the battles started we had had 8 battles split randomly among our top 16 dancers, paralleled with so much energy and strong vibes from the crowd, which was fueled by DJ FlashB and host MC Rastafandy alongside co-host Zuka.

Your Scoop on Red Bull Dance Your Style Jordan National Finals © Murad Abaza

Your Scoop on Red Bull Dance Your Style Jordan National Finals © Murad Abaza

After the first round concluded, 8 dancers remained on the floor.

Top 8!

Your Scoop on Red Bull Dance Your Style Jordan National Finals © Murad Abaza

All battles were taken up a notch during the second round, with every dancer having their eyes on the beautiful disco ball trophy. They all pushed their dancing skills further and made sure to earn the crowd’s votes that would keep them in the competition.

Your Scoop on Red Bull Dance Your Style Jordan National Finals © Murad Abaza

Semi-finals

With the semifinals, we had nail-biting battles with Areej vs Ali K and Saleh vs Adam! All 4 talents were not missing a single beat, because making it through this round meant one thing: being in the finals and taking another step towards that trophy!

Your Scoop on Red Bull Dance Your Style Jordan National Finals © Murad Abaza

Your Scoop on Red Bull Dance Your Style Jordan National Finals © Murad Abaza

Final round

The vibes for the final round were super intense, with a 3-song matchup for both dancers, and both Areej and Saleh stepped up and made sure they gave their ultimate best.

Of course, the crowd was wowing, jumping, dancing, and voting for their favorite dancer, and eventually most of the light-up bracelets flashed the color RED! crowning Saleh Bellagon the winner of the 2023 edition of Red Bull Dance Your Style!

Your Scoop on Red Bull Dance Your Style Jordan National Finals © Murad Abaza

What’s next for Saleh?

Your Scoop on Red Bull Dance Your Style Jordan National Finals © Murad Abaza

As the winner of Jordan’s National Finals of Red Bull Dance Your Style, Saleh will head to Germany in November to battle more than 64 dancers from around the world in the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals and represent Jordan! We wish Slaeh Bellagon the best of luck!

See you on the dance floor again next year!