Parks Bonifay After winning X Games at 14 years old, American Parks Bonifay has become a wakeboarding legend, combining old-school techniques with modern creativity.

Miles Daisher Miles is so passionate about his sport that he's pushing its limits by creating new aspects, including skyaking and rope-swing BASE jumping.

Brian Grubb A two-time world champion and a pioneer of wakeskating, American Brian Grubb is one of the sport's most influential people.