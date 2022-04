10 proyectos que han impulsado las posibilidades del vuelo humano

Marfa, Texas is known for its amazing light displays in the night sky. Some call them UFOs, but in a memorable moonless pitch-black flight

, Jeff Provenzano and Sean MacCormac sought to recreate those nighttime phenomenons. Jumping out of their plane while wrapped in lights, the athletes turned on sparks seemingly streaming from their shoes. They looked like real-life Captain Marvels streaking through the night sky. At least for one night, the mystery of the Marfa Lights was solved.