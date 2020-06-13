How Music Lifts Body and Mind

Like a trick, when we listen to our favorite musicians, songs or mixtape, there is a kind of innocuous effect to it that calms frayed nerves and restores order in the midst of chaos. The routine of mouthing lyrics silently, mentally parsing beats, and making light modifications on the existent structure is pleasantly reassuring. At once, we are kept grounded and transported to a place of unbroken reverie that can aid mental, and even physical, elevation. Top music and entertainment consultant, Bizzle Osikoya, can attest to this. “For me, there’s so many people I’ve listened to that have helped me and my emotions,” he tells me over the phone. Everybody has those songs that they connect to. Olamide has this song, “Anifowose,” Tiwa Savage has a song, “Olorun Mi”; so,yeah, there are different songs that people connect to that help emotionally.”

Some 17 years ago, Bizzle was a student in England where he saw Jamaicans revel in their nationalistic pride when bashment – an uptempo style of popular music derived from dancehall and ragga – come on. He’d wait for Nigerian music to get the spotlight all those years ago but it almost never came. So he set about to change that and now, in 2020, afrobeats is a popular part of global culture.

I really wanted to bring our music to those ears all around the world. Bizzle Osikoya

Home to over 300 tribes, every part of Nigeria has at least one distinct sonic style that has passed down through generations of performers and adopters. The music is often as unique as it is colorful, but over years of increased mutation and hybridization of sounds, a form of contemporary sound has emerged that has set the standard for popular music in Africa’s most populous nation. And the result, in a country that has such a strong connection to music, is an urgency to the music that makes us happy and relaxed. “I feel like Nigerian music is music that just, generally, makes people happy! It is music that brings joy,” Bizzle postulates, “The music is (one of the reasons) why CNN once described Nigerian as some of the happiest people on earth because we are always dancing. Once you give Nigerians music they forget their problem. If you go online, you’ll see somebody dancing, but I can tell you that, sometimes, he doesn’t know where the next meal is coming from.“

Bizzle also explains that the ability of Nigerian music to help goes beyond the music itself, noting that national pride has been bolstered by specific cultural moments that have a lasting Impact on national psyche. “ There are specific moments that propel hope courtesy people in the music, for example, when Davido won the B.E.T. Best International Act award (in 2018) and was presented onstage and when Wizkid was on the number one record on Billboard (Drake’s “One Dance.”).” In fact, according to him, some songs speak to the Nigerian condition perhaps without intending to, “It could be Naira Marley’s “Tesumole” or “Soapy.” It brings happiness and joy. When “Soapy” newly came out, people were critical but it still got to its own demography and made people happy.”