DOODLING”: THE ART AND MASTERS OF DOODLE

The Red Bull Doodle Art was a challenge to creativity and imagination. A challenge of art and doodle mastery to bring forth ultimate doodle masters. It was themed alongside the artistic expressions through doodle art with thousands of creative submissions across Nigerian universities of various forms and techniques with Top 20 works shortlisted. The quest however was for an ultimate doodle champion with a once in a lifetime opportunity as the Nigerian National representative at the Red Bull Doodle Art World Finals

The Red Bull Doodle Art National finals hence pitched its creative camp at the Nile university, Abuja on the 28th April 2023. The Top 20 works were narrowed down to 3 finalist ; King David Sanda , Sylvester Ekanem and Hermann Paul Ayomiposi alongside an impressive line up of artistry masters as fierce judges which included; Gbenga Gabriel Agunbiade- Olu (Gahbrivah artistry), Dr Fola David and Isimi Taiwo. With the stiff competition of raw talent met with creativity at its peak displayed, there could only be one champion amongst challengers. The emerging champion Hermann Paul Ayomiposi doodled his way as National Champion and an official representative of Nigeria at the world finals

