DOODLING”: THE ART AND MASTERS OF DOODLE
Where does the mind take you? Well, to a whole new world of doodling
The Red Bull Doodle Art was a challenge to creativity and imagination. A challenge of art and doodle mastery to bring forth ultimate doodle masters. It was themed alongside the artistic expressions through doodle art with thousands of creative submissions across Nigerian universities of various forms and techniques with Top 20 works shortlisted. The quest however was for an ultimate doodle champion with a once in a lifetime opportunity as the Nigerian National representative at the Red Bull Doodle Art World Finals
The Red Bull Doodle Art National finals hence pitched its creative camp at the Nile university, Abuja on the 28th April 2023. The Top 20 works were narrowed down to 3 finalist ; King David Sanda , Sylvester Ekanem and Hermann Paul Ayomiposi alongside an impressive line up of artistry masters as fierce judges which included; Gbenga Gabriel Agunbiade- Olu (Gahbrivah artistry), Dr Fola David and Isimi Taiwo. With the stiff competition of raw talent met with creativity at its peak displayed, there could only be one champion amongst challengers. The emerging champion Hermann Paul Ayomiposi doodled his way as National Champion and an official representative of Nigeria at the world finals
Hermann Paul Ayomiposi is a student of Advertising and Public Relations at the University of Ibadan. In his journey, he recounts how he has had the ability to draw ever since childhood and it’s safe to say it was a natural and an inborn talent of his. According to him, his art is spontaneous and creative, bringing to life his own imaginations. His doodle style is created to reflect his “cultural heritage and his active life of a typical Gen-Z” he says. To him, the Red Bull Doodle Art presented the right platform of expression and being his first time doodling which he termed to be exciting. Evidently, the event recap was a line up of art and fun which inevitably are intricately linked.
I feel proud of myself as an artist, extremely excited and honored to represent my country. I am looking forward to winning the world final, to having a good time, making new friends and networking
What’s next one might ask? Well, Red Bull Doodle Art will assemble a convergence of champions at the world finals in Amsterdam, Netherlands. “Where does the mind take you?” As the Red Bull Doodle Art theme will be unleashed in full force with a clash of champions or rather doodle masters. With his remarks, all that can be said for now is Doodle on champ!