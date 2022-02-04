Futsal
Samson Tijani on the new UEFA Champions League Squad, FC Red Bull Salzburg
The new UEFA Champions League squad for FC Red Bull Salzburg
The UEFA Champions League last 16 is getting closer and closer. Only 13 days remain before Bayern visits us. We have now registered our squad for the rest of the competition with UEFA. This includes all the players who were in our UEFA Champions League group stage squad, asides from Kilian Ludewig, who left us on loan recently, as well as Bryan Okoh, who is out injured (cruciate ligament).
We have also called up Ignace Van der Brempt and Sekou Koita, who is working on his comeback. There is one surprise pick too. Samson Tijani, who joined us in summer 2020 from his homeland of Nigeria and has since been on loan to TSV Hartberg and a co-operation player at FC Liefering, made a good impression in the winter preparation period and has been called up by Matthias Jaissle as a consequence.