Who would have thought that folding paper planes could take a person from Nigeria to Austria to compete with world Champions at the Red Bull Paper Wings World Finals?

This is the story of two champions Ejike and Grace, who took the lead at the Red Bull Paper Wings finals in Nigeria, securing their place among world champions.

Red Bull Paper Wings National Finals © Chris Onah

Ejike is a 400 Level student of Psychology at the University of Ibadan. To the casual eye he is just a regular kid. It turns out he has a tenacious and unrelenting spirit that sees him push back against difficulty, with a resolution that ensures he remins unstoppable.

Ejike Red Bull Paper Wings Champion © Chris Onah

At the Red Bull Paper Wings finals in Ibadan, Ejike qualified in the distance category, by flying his plane across 16.8 meters.

According to him, he says one of the most difficult parts of the tournament was learning how to fold the paper plane in a form that allowed maximum distance coverage.

Ejike faced crazy odds in the distance category in the finals because the contestant before him had flown his own plane across a distance of 33.38 Meters.

Red Bull Paper Wings National Finals © Chris Onah

Most of the others all but gave up, except Ejike.

Weeks of training, watching videos online and practicing for hours unending were about to pay off.

Red Bull Paper Wings National Finals © Chris Onah

In a moment that left the crowd in awe, sending them into thunderous applause, Ejike flew his plane across a distance of 38.8 Meters.

This was the feat that landed him a place in the World Finals of Red Bull paper Wings.

Red Bull Paper Wings National Final © Chris Onah

He however, was going to be getting an unexpected ally. One who faced even tougher odds.

Grace at the Red Bull Paper Wings National Finals © Chris Onah

Grace Jompe or Grace as she would like to be called, is a 400 level of Human Kinetics.

She was the only female contestant in the airtime category, from the University of Lagos.

Grace confessed to being a little intimidated by this fact because she was the only lady. She however, quickly shook it off as the other contestants helped her blend in and were supportive despite being rivals.

She says she contested in the Red Bull paper Wings Tournament because she felt it would be fun. Imagine her surprise when she qualified for the National finals with an airtime of 4.44 seconds.

This lit a fire in Grace as she began to take this a bit more seriously.

She says she had help from her mum who showed her an online video which helped her polish her paper plane construction skills.

Red Bull Paper Wings © Chris Onah

Opportunity met luck as she was able to combine her paper plane making skills, with a design shown to her by a fellow contestant at the National finals.

Grace’s plane soared the longest in the Airtime category, beating her peers with a total of 9.44 seconds airborne.

Grace at the Red Bull paper Wings National Finals © Chris Onah

She was speechless. Her friends rained down the applause and the confetti fell. Nigeria had produced its two Champions.

Red Bull Paper Wings National Finals © Chris Onah

Ejike and Grace would be competing in the world finals of the Red Bull Paper Wings and this would mean a lot to them. They are both optimistic as this might just be the beginning of something far greater than they both imagined.

Red Bull Paper Wings National Finals © Chris Onah Red Bull Paper Wings National Finals © Chris Onah Grace And Ejike © Chris Onah

Fingers crossed for them.