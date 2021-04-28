The history of PC and mobile gaming in Nigeria

Video gaming has now blossomed to be one of the most profitable entertainment industries in the world and for me, that’s validation for the times when my folks accused me of “wasting my life away” with gaming. Mobile phones have lowered the barrier for entry to be a gamer because nearly everyone has a smartphone in their pockets these days loaded with game applications like Angry Birds and Candy Crush. And with the increased performance of phones and the better mobile phone game graphics available today, you don’t need to buy a specialist piece of equipment either. As a result, there are more casual gamers than ever before and the Newzoo market report asserts that the global games earnings will overtake the movie and music industry and climb to $180 billion in 2021.

Although gaming is celebrated today for being a profitable endeavour, it has always provided entertainment for both children and adults for decades, spanning across a range of platforms, home consoles, handheld consoles and mobile devices. For me, I started my gaming journey in 2004 with the Nintendo GameBoy Color where I couldn’t get enough of the side scrolling adventures of Mario.

Despite the limited scope of the handheld console’s 2D world, the game’s graphics looked almost life-like to my 10-year-old eyes. I was fascinated by the game’s interesting premise, the colorful environment and fun gameplay of fighting through levels of goons and bosses while getting power-ups along the way. Though the Game Boy Color is a more advanced gaming device than older handheld games like the classic brick games, I couldn't help but envy friends who had home consoles like the PlayStation, the Nintendo 64 and PCs. They had more game title options to pick from and as if that wasn’t enough, they also had popular titles like Mortal Kombat and Contra which offered more realistic graphics than anything we had ever seen before.

I never gave much thought to the technology that took me into the alternate reality of video games till I started to notice the difference between my handheld console and my friend’s home consoles. The first thing that caught my attention was how the game controllers for home consoles were more complex and it gave their users a significantly more hands-on gaming experience which I struggled to keep up with whenever I got a chance to play with them on their consoles. The trigger-like keys for the PlayStation activated special moves and there was just so much more to the controller than the up, down and sideways controls I was used to from playing my Game Boy Color. They could toggle between firing modes, activate special moves and show off their dexterity and reflexes as they performed cinematic finishing moves on command. It seemed they had it all figured out until their parents needed the TV or there was a power outage - which unfortunately happens quite often here in Nigeria.

I took some small solace in the fact that at least I didn’t need a TV screen to play games on my Game Boy Color and I could carry it in my palms everywhere I went. Owning a Game Boy meant I could continue gaming on-the-go.

Whenever school got boring, I could always escape into the fantasy world where I wasn’t judged by my popularity, fashion sense or athleticism. Home console gamers couldn’t relate to this until we were introduced to mobile phone games when phones became available in Nigeria in 2001.

Back then, owning a mobile phone in Nigeria was attached with status because they were unaffordable for most Nigerians. However, for most young Nigerians like myself, our desire to get mobile phones was mostly driven by the games available on the phone. I was very fond of playing Space Impact on my dad’s Nokia 3310 despite the greyscale screen and T9 keypad controls. The action-packed mobile game was simple but addictive as players had to avoid getting hit by the enemy while they go through different difficulty levels as they shoot down goons and bosses. I remember mindlessly indulging in the game for several hours but my dad hardly noticed since the battery life was nearly infinite compared to the smart phones we have today.

red bull MEO WF NG © 1207 studios

In addition to mobile phone games being available, the world of gaming continued to move forward at sonic speed. Technological advancements such as Intel’s creation of the world’s first microprocessor led to an increase in the processing power of PCs and it encouraged game developers to create PC games with vivid three dimensional worlds and push realism to new heights. I had been intrigued by PC gaming since I discovered 3D Pinball Space Cadet and Chicken Invaders on my school computer during Computer Science classes. Initially, the mouse and keyboard hardware were strange and awkward for gaming but myself and my classmates eventually adjusted to the controls well enough to play games in classes without getting caught by our teachers. My family eventually purchased a home computer and I figured out how to install games like Tomb Raider, GTA San Andreas, Need For Speed and more from CD-ROM drives and eventually bought a PC game controller that looked identical to the PlayStation controller.

PC Gaming © PC Gaming

The invention of the World Wide Web also ushered in a new phase of gaming innovation as the vastness of the internet encouraged various game developers to create more games that could reach wider audiences who were interested in gaming anywhere in the world. Access to the internet in Nigeria meant we could go to websites like Sefan.ru and Waptrick.com to download games as applications on our Java and symbian mobile phones. Movie adapted games like Splinter Cell, Mission Impossible and Spiderman 3 were very popular amongst my classmates in secondary school as well as the soccer game, Real Football which also introduced us to multiplayer gaming on mobile.

Although the internet allowed us to download several games on our phones, the Java and symbian mobile game apps couldn’t compare with the high-performance games that were already available on PC. It wasn’t till smartphones and app stores hit the market in 2007 that we started to see rapid development of mobile gaming technology which has now ushered a golden age of gaming. We first had simplistic time-killing Android and iPhone games like Fruit Ninja, Angry Birds, Candy Crush, Flappy Bird and other charming physics-based puzzle games. Running games like Temple Run and Subway Surfers were also popular as they integrated with Facebook to show everyone’s high score and add a more competitive edge to the mobile games on phones and tablets. These mobile games brought a unique spin to gaming that PC never did as it made passive gamers into paying customers who are willing to pay for skins, or to remove ads or to buy extra life for their games.

The enhanced graphics of the new-generation mobile gaming devices has reduced the gap between PC and mobile gaming so we now have mobile devices that can run impressive graphics and process more complex mass multiplayer games such as Clash of Clans, COD (Call of Duty) and the trendy PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds) Mobile. Although the mobile game graphics aren’t as crisp as PC, there are certain perks for playing on mobile such as the auto pick-up setting on PUBG mobile which allows players to pick up certain amounts of ammo while PC gamers have to manually pick them up.

Also, I’ve noticed from playing COD and PUBG that controlling the recoil for guns like AKM, M416, DP-28 and more is a lot easier on mobile than on PC, even when you are using a scope on PC shooting games. There are also more customization options for player skins on PUBG mobile than there are for PUBG. Playing games on a PC also burns more power than playing games on a mobile device, and here in Nigeria with no access to steady power supply, gaming on a mobile device is more practical than PC gaming.

in game at 11.12.42.png © 1207 studios

These are simple yet nuanced advantages mobile gaming has on PC gaming that inspires cult-like devotion from gaming fans. It’s not surprising that the biggest contributor to the total annual revenue for video gaming in 2020 came from mobile gaming. Not just the biggest, but, at $85 billion, it was double that of PC gaming, and more than PC and consoles combined in the previous year.

With mobile gaming growing more popular than PC and consoles, we expect that more of our favorite PC games from the past will soon land on various mobile platforms. Some popular PC games like Tomb Raider and Star Wars have already undergone successful mobile porting and the list continues to grow every day.

Related Valorant walk through Read Story