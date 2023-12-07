6 min The Walk - Perfect Lagos Selfie

Jaan Roose, the unlikely hero of Lagos

In the bustling heart of Lagos, where skyscrapers pierce the clouds and the rhythm of life pulsates to a vibrant beat, an unlikely hero emerged, not from the realm of superheroes or corporate giants, but from the humble world of slacklining. Jaan Roose, an unassuming slackliner with a passion for balance and a dash of daring, took on a challenge that would test his skills and redefine his relationship with the city's iconic skyline.

A mission simple yet audacious

Jaan Roose © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Jaan Roose © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Jaan Roose © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

The mission was simple yet audacious: capture the perfect selfie while slacklining across a rope suspended between two high-rise structures in Lagos. For most, this would be a recipe for vertigo-induced anxiety and a swift descent into the concrete abyss below. But Jaan Roose is not most people.

With unwavering focus and confidence

With a blend of unwavering focus, unwavering confidence, and a healthy dose of self-assuredness, Jaan embarked on his quest for the perfect selfie. His slackline, a two centimetre strip of nylon, became his canvas, the city skyline his backdrop, and the selfie stick his brush. As he gracefully traversed the rope, he sends a heart warm message to the people of Lagos in the most relatable language.. “How far my people, kilonsele? I dey Lagos. I dey find the perfect Lagos Selfie, Oya now!”

A city held captive

Crowd © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Crowd © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Jaan Roose © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

As Jaan's daring feat unfolded, the city of Lagos paused to watch. Crowds gathered below, their heads craned upwards, cameras poised to capture this moment of urban acrobatics. The rhythmic hum of Lagos, usually a symphony of honking horns and lively chatter, was momentarily replaced by an awestruck silence.

The perfect selfie

Perfect Lagos Selfie © Perfect Lagos Selfie

Finally, the moment arrived. Jaan positioned himself at the apex of his slackline, the city spread out beneath him like a vibrant tapestry. He raised his selfie stick, capturing his image against the backdrop of the Lagos skyline, with the new blue line rail at the marina station prominently featured. The crowd erupted in cheers, their voices echoing through the city streets, applauding the slacklining sensation who had conquered not just a rope but the heart of Lagos.