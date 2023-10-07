The second my feet touched the floor of the "My Style or Your Style" workshop, my heart started pounding like a drum. I've been to a few dance workshops before, but none like this one. This was the curtain-raiser for the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals 2022, and I could feel it was special.

As Kaffy, Wale Rubber, Dassy, and Jemimah took the stage, my eyes widened. I was sharing the same space with legends! I felt like a tiny star in a galaxy full of supernovas.

Red Bull Dance Your Style workshop © Izzy Photography

When Kaffy started talking about the importance of understanding our roots in dance, I felt like she was speaking directly to me. She said something that stuck: "Psychologically you can control your physiology." It made me think of all the times I watched dancers who seemed to move with their whole being, not just their bodies. They were like poets, but instead of words, they used steps and rhythms.

My Style Your Style Workshop © Izzy Photography

Wale Rubber's session was like a light bulb moment for me. Listening to him felt like learning the ABCs of dance all over again. He reminded us that dance isn't just about us; it's a conversation with the audience. We're not just moving; we're speaking through our movements.

Dassy was like a bolt of lightning on the stage. Her isolation and popping techniques were like a crash course in street dance. And Jemimah, oh my goodness, she was like a storyteller but with her body. Every move she made was like a sentence in a beautiful story, reminding us all of the emotional depth dance can reach.

Dassy at My Style Your Style Workshop © Izzy Photography

But it wasn't just a spectator sport; we got to be part of the action too! I got to ask questions, share my own little dance journey, and even show off some of my moves. The room was a melting pot of styles—from contemporary and hip-hop to traditional African rhythms. It felt like a dance United Nations!

The grand finale of the workshop was like watching a dream unfold. All these incredible dancers came together to create something that was more than the sum of its parts. It was like a dance orchestra, each one playing their part but together creating a symphony of movement.

Dancers vibing at My Style Your Style Workshop © Izzy Photography

As I walked out of the venue, my heart felt like it was going to burst with joy. This wasn't just another workshop; it was a celebration of everything dance could be—expression, unity, and pure magic. And with the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals 2023 coming up, I can only imagine how amazing the main event will be. I can't wait!