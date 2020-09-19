When it comes to PUBG Mobile, there are few players who can claim to be on the same level as Sergey 'aderr' Pomerantsev . The Russian player was the cornerstone of the Team Unique roster that proved to be one of the best in the world in 2019, taking home multiple major tournament victories and first place at the PUBG Mobile World Cup.

After doing almost everything there is to do with Team Unique, aderr was looking for his next challenge in PUBG Mobile when he received an offer he couldn't refuse. Cloud9 wanted him for the organisation's PUBG Mobile squad and when a name as big as that comes knocking, you obviously say yes.

"Joining C9 actually feels great. It's a huge step for me and the new chapter of my esports career," says aderr. "My biggest success [so far] is winning the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2019, where I was an in-game leader."

Now, as part of Cloud9, aderr is looking to try and improve on his previous results and win a second World Cup competition. Of course, that won't be easy, as the level of competition in PUBG Mobile improves by the day, as more and more top teams get resources from big organisations to help them develop. With the backing of Cloud9, aderr and his team-mates are in the same position and should be able to improve very quickly as a unit.

"I've played a lot of competitive games and tried to focus on analysing my own mistakes to fix them," says aderr when talking about how he is improving his game. "After every game, you have to try to think what could you do better and never give up."

With a mind as impressive as aderr's on the roster, there's no doubt this will be an improvement for the Cloud9 team. As a World Cup-winning game leader, you can be sure that he'll impart his expertise onto the rest of the squad and try to improve their performance over the next few months. As great as that is for Cloud9, we're sure that you'll also want to know how to improve your PUBG Mobile play, so we asked aderr what you need to do to become a better fighter in PUBG Mobile.

"M416 is definitely the best weapon in PUBG Mobile. You can use it effectively in both close and long-range. It's a must-have," says aderr. "If you want to improve your aim, you should spend at least 20 minutes per day in the training room shooting the moving targets with different weapons and scopes. You'll feel the improvement after a few days of practice.”

The other area of the PUBG Mobile world that has people talking currently is the addition of Livik , the new mobile-exclusive map that's designed to have you jumping from the plan and winning a match within 15 minutes. It's very different to all of the other maps seen in PUBG Mobile, or the console and PC versions of PUBG, and has proven to be a difficult map to master for many players.

For a player as good as aderr, mastering Livik hasn't been as difficult as you might think. Already he's confident playing the map, has figured out some great tactics to use and, of course, has spent a ton of time riding around in the monster trucks, which he describes as "monstrous, in a good way."

"I really enjoy Livik. It lets you improve your close fight and positioning significantly in a short amount of time," says aderr. "The best strategy is to drop on the edge of Livik and just slowly make it to the next zone, trying to take every fight in the game, because this map is about the fights."

After imparting some top tier advice to help you improve your PUBG Mobile game, it was back to the grind for aderr and the rest of the Cloud9 PUBG Mobile squad, hoping to improve their play quickly and rise to become the best team in the world. It won't be easy, as the level of competition around the globe in PUBG Mobile is very high, but with the best players in the world on the roster now, it's certainly an achievable task.

While it's true that aderr may have already won almost everything there is to win in PUBG Mobile, doing it under Cloud9 would only add to the legend that he's already created. Rarely does an organisation get to sign one of the very best players in the world to add to an already strong roster, but that's exactly what Cloud9 has done and that should be a scary thought for all the other PUBG Mobile teams out there.