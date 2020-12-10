Where there is a challenge, lies an opportunity

Nigeria, the most populous nation in Africa, is blessed with resources and a pool of young, energetic demographics contributing to the continent's burgeoning and vibrant tech ecosystem. Although the effect of Nigerian techies on the continent's tech prominence trajectory is consequential, many factors set hurdles for the young tech drivers to skip to forge ahead consistently.

These hurdles range from infrastructure, information, and support to stay motivated. Red Bull Basement provides an opportunity for young tech enthusiasts from university to give wings to their ideas despite challenges to innovate today and disrupt the world tomorrow.

During the Red Bull Basement session held in Lagos to discuss topics relating to the tech industry in Nigeria, Aniedi Udo-Obong, the Program Manager of Google's Developer Ecosystem for Sub-Saharan Africa shines a light on the challenges of technology and the opportunities it could provide:

Hello Aniedi, can we meet you, please?

My name is Aniedi, and I work on the Developer and Ecosystem team at Google. The Developer and Ecosystem team at Google supports students, entrepreneurs, and founders to provide resources for them to succeed. That success may be learning a new technology, getting your first job, allowing your company to get to the next level. We also promote a lot of technologies that Google itself uses for its own business, its platforms, and products, trying to make that knowledge available to other people to build their businesses. It is primarily about how Google's technology can be made available to other people who don't work for Google. Whether it's building communities, writing tutorials, conducting events, organising training, we want to make it as easy as possible for anybody who has a mission or a goal to succeed with less stress.

What do you think are the challenges for tech in Nigeria?

In general, there are usually like three challenges I have read about. The first thing is usually talent. So lots of people in Nigeria have a lot of energy. They have a lot of ideas. Many challenges bring about opportunities to innovate, including but not limited to social service, infrastructure, transportation, et cetera. There are enough challenges around for people to leverage an idea to build a business or make money. For instance, if you are stuck in traffic, you want to drink water, pure water solves your problem, Gala quenches your hunger if you have two hours in traffic. Those are fundamental problems. Now, what people want to do with technology is how they can improve that process. How can I make it better? How can I make it faster? How can I make it more convenient? So, when people come up with many of these ideas and think of an app or a device or a method, they usually don't have enough technical knowledge to build that solution. So, the ideas will come, but the talent to develop those ideas are scarce. Many times that talent is not just engineering, designing apps or websites; it is everything from sales to marketing to product to advertisements to even the business structure. Generally, the skillset required to build a tech solution and make that tech solution marketable is one of the problems we have in tech in Nigeria.

The second one is usually funding. So, where does the money come from in tech? You talk about things like patient capital. Nigeria has a way people make money and give you loans to pay. Most accessible funds are short term loans with payback in 60 days or 90 days with profit. However, businesses need a lot of money for a long time, like one, five, ten years or more, with ample time to go to a proper business cycle.

The last thing is mentorship. It would help if you had experts to guide and support you. Often, people you try to look up to for mentorship are struggling with their problems. So, mentorship is scarce. There's another thing that people will say - I have been there, and I have done that. If I have already succeeded in doing one specific thing, it is easier for me to carry someone along. Look at some other industries in Nigeria, such as film, music, or football industry. If I want to play the English Premier League and want to be a successful footballer, I can meet Okocha or Kanu, who would guide and direct my path.

In Nigeria's tech sector, there are very few people who have succeeded at tech. It isn't easy to find who to emulate at an early stage. In foreign countries, people have lots of people they can emulate. For example, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and many others. We don't have enough of those very successful people who have done it in different ways, who can come back and give you some guidance and mentorship. For those who are almost there, they are on that path. Some of them are still too busy to invest a lot of time.

With a massive population like Nigeria with lots of ideas, people would face problems such as: how will I get the right talent to build the business I want? How will I get the patient capital to give me enough time to continue working on my business? And finally, where do I find the mentorship support, the guidance that will have time for many in this business to follow, learn, and copy from? It's improving, but the journey is still far, in my personal opinion.

What are the opportunities tech can provide in Nigeria?

I think there are a lot of opportunities in the tech sector. First of all, technology does not exist independently; it doesn't solve a problem for itself. There are some aspects of pure tech technology; for example, if you write a new programming language or build some device or circuit, that is pure technology. We don't do enough technology research in Nigeria. I think there's also still a huge opportunity. We still need people to do primary research and technology just for the sake of technology. But the more important thing is that you would hear people say technology is almost like an enabler. We can use technology in education, governance, and politics.

When seeking my JAMB and WAEC score, we will go to the WAEC office. If you are living in Osogbo or Ikot-Ekpene, sometimes you have to travel to Lagos to check your result or find out where you have gotten admission. With technology now, you can send an SMS, login online to register for an exam. If you want to get a JAMB brochure, you can go to the website and download it, all thanks to technology. In the past, people could present a fake certificate; now, all they probably need is to provide an exam number to employers or institutions to verify their authenticity. So, when you think of technology's opportunities, it starts with delivering value; what kind of problems exist? What are the areas of friction? What areas where there's a bit of a problem, where you can make things more comfortable if you use some technology?

We're coming out of lockdown on a pandemic, and there was a time where people still needed to buy things, but we are all locked up at home. We needed to recharge our NEPA meter, buy airtime, purchase household goods, find a plumber or an electrician, or things like that. People started using phones and SMS, and websites to solve this kind of daily problem. Today, when you think of everything around us, there will be an opportunity to use technology to solve many problems.

If you can do research, you can probably come up with some solutions that are internal and then really go ahead and get some value from there. But more importantly, is how do you apply this to other aspects of your life? People have done that to solve many problems. Whether it is providing businesses with sales, delivery, and logistics, I think that anybody who builds their technology and related skills and keeps their eyes open about the problems they're encountering every day can create solutions that will bring value. And that's what the tech ecosystem is all about.

