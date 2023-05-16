Artist and animator: get to know Red Bull Doodle Art judge Burnt Toast
Why did you get involved with Red Bull Doodle Art?
I think it’s a wonderful concept for a number of reasons and it’s an honour to work with these students and aspiring artists. I believe that I’ll learn more from them than they will from me. It’s nice to give back, and at the same time to receive, in that way.
Tell us about your role in the competition.
There have already been more than 100,000 contributors from around the world who've submitted doodles. Winners are chosen in more than 60 countries and regions, and each of those winners goes on to work on a piece that involves some doodles that I’m providing.
There are five of these doodles in all, and they can choose one to incorporate into their piece. Their completed artwork will be displayed at the World Final, where myself and the other judges are going to choose the global winner. Once the winner is chosen, we’re going to work on a new collaboration-style piece together, which will be minted to the blockchain as an NFT.
As someone who creates NFT artwork yourself, what intrigues you about this medium?
What’s interesting is that up until NFTs, the only way to distribute digital work has been to print it. Therefore, it’s always been a reproduction – never the original. So this is the first way, the closest way, that digital artists have ever been able to distribute a verifiably one-of-a-kind piece.
Also, this new type of medium, almost like a new type of digital canvas, allows for not only visuals, but animation and sound and things that traditional analogue canvases could never do. I just think it’s an exciting new medium – particularly for digital arts.
Given that the World Finalists used pen on paper to make their initial entries, creating NFTs will be new for many, maybe all, of them. Do you think it will be a challenge?
I think you should never shy away from learning something new. While there’s a steep learning curve, and it can be humbling, pushing into a new medium like this can help you learn about yourself and about the work you’re doing.
How has creating NFTs impacted you personally?
Creatively, there’s a huge amount of community that comes with NFTs, and through that I’ve built lifelong friendships and business partners from all walks of life.
In my case, it also afforded me the ability to gain independence as an artist. I was able to depart from relying on freelance contracts, and now I can find monetary value in doing personal work that I enjoy most. So there has been a level of freedom creatively and financially.
The judging criteria for Red Bull Doodle Art are creativity, artistic skill and the way the doodle conveys a sense of loving life. As you consider those aspects, what are you hoping to see?
It’s a case-by-case basis, but within those criteria, I’ll be looking for honesty, consistency, a strong sense of composition, personality, attitude and things like that. And then obviously overall visual impact. I’m well aware that there’ll be some that create more of a marriage with my style and some that take a huge departure from it. Either way, I’m not looking for people to try and draw in the same way that I do.
And outside judging, I’m just personally excited to see the different flavours that come through, especially from different corners of the world. I think that cultural influence is going to be really eye-opening for me, which leads back to the fact that I’ll be learning from them.
Don’t be afraid to get it wrong. And don’t take yourself too seriously – have fun. Sometimes the sooner you stop taking yourself seriously, the sooner other people will start to
Speaking of style, many artists who entered Red Bull Doodle Art are still developing their own personal style. Do you have any tips for creatives working in that direction?
Everybody’s story is different, but I think it helps to seek inspiration beyond other people’s art, maybe through experience or other art forms, like film. Also, be aware that you’re not going to plot out your favourite drawing the first time. You need to get it wrong a thousand times before you get it right just once. As soon as you make peace with that, then you can have fun with it.
Sounds like it’s about being persistent without being hard on yourself…
If you treat your drawings in an ephemeral way, where you know that they’re not permanent and you can crumple them up in the end, you can take a lot of pressure off yourself. Then once you’re comfortable, and in that sort of Zen flow state, you can start exploring different styles and see what feels right. So don’t be afraid to get it wrong. And don’t take yourself too seriously – have fun. Sometimes the sooner you stop taking yourself seriously, the sooner other people will start to.
The World Final will be in Amsterdam. Do you get inspired when you visit other cities?
Absolutely. I’m always pulled in by the street art that you see, even on the commute from the airport. I’ve never been to Amsterdam, and I’ll be making time to visit some art galleries and other places while I’m there. I’m very excited to go.
What would you hope participants take away from the Red Bull Doodle Art experience?
To me, rather than creating some polished piece that impresses the audience, the more challenging and impressive part of illustrating and creating is finding the courage to just start. There’s nothing scarier than a blank piece of paper, so everyone who entered should be proud of themselves. That should be a takeaway on its own.