Slime 4KT, formerly House of Annubis, is the Champion!

The greatest PUBG teams in the country battled for supremacy at Super sports’ live studio in Lagos for the Red Bull M.E.O season 3 national finals. After a series of intense sessions, Slim 4KT emerged victorious with Outsiders Official and Genesis Esports Alpha claiming second and third places respectively. The spectacular event was streamed live on Red Bull Gaming’s social media pages (Facebook and YouTube), allowing spectators to catch the action in real time.

The journey began three months ago. Two qualifiers were held between October and November, streamlining the plethora of teams that enrolled for the contest to eight each. The total, sixteen teams met at the national finals, in hopes of conquering and representing Nigeria at the world finals in 2021. Dream Team, Men Of Blood Gaming, Shellshock, Active Gaming, FEAR, Genesis Esports Alpha, Dark Dragons, Tenacity Esports, Rogue Gods Gaming, Outsiders Official, Blank legion, Sidizen Esports, LXG Esports, House of Annubis (Slim 4KT), Not Gaming and 300xSpartan competed fiercely at the national finals hosted by Nigerian media personality and E-sports fanatic, VJ Adams on the 5th of December 2020.

VJ Adams © 1207 Studios

The national finals made use of 4 locations within the PUBG map: Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar and Vikendi, with each location differing in width, features, loots and also geography, teams had to not only be well informed of the characteristics of each of these locations, but also needed to take advantage of these characteristics in order to triumph over others. The teams executed different strategies, causing twists and turns in the narrative of the competition. Some deployed confidence as a strategy, others utilised a more reserved approach: the element of surprise.

Red Bull M.E.O. © 1207 Studios 01 / 08

Game 1 involved a bust of energy as the majority of the teams used this as an opportunity to integrate themselves into the game and assess the strengths of other competitors. In no time, the big tough guys were recognized. Genesis E sports Alpha came first with 9 kills and a score of 24, the eventual winners of the competition, Slime 4KT came second with 16 points and 2 kills, tied with LXG ESPORTS who had 8 kills and 16 points. The top teams from game 1 saw game 2 as an opportunity to cement their excellent start, and for others it was an opportunity to bounce back into the competition. The result of this game revealed that some teams like Slime 4KT (formerly House of Annubis), showed consistency, as they came in second again, however, the change in location made this particular game special as it involved upsets, such as Outsiders official moving six spots from 7th in the previous game to clinch the top spot here.

Match 1 - 3 results © tournamentcenter

The most spectacular upset was the winners of game 1: Genesis Esports Alpha coming last along with men of Blood and Sidizens esports. Active gaming further showed that they are no write-off, moving three spots to clinch 3rd position. The results of game 3 were quite surprising as Sidizens gaming which was one of the most popular teams going into the competition, who had started poorly, surprisingly won the game with 12 kills and 32 points. Dream team continued to garner attention as they moved up 4 places to second from 6th. Of the three top teams in this game, Rogue gods gaming proved that they were perfectly adapting to the competition as they moved from 11th in the first game, to 9th in the second game and 3rd in game three.

With game 4, the teams were well settled into the game as they already had a reasonable evaluation of the abilities of the other teams. It was no shock that Slime 4KT (formerly House of Annubis) clinched their spot at the top with 9 kills and a score of 29. Shellshock, a team that was previously at a lower part of the ranking proved that all qualifiers rightly earned their positions in the finals as they came 2nd with 11 kills and 25 points. Sidizens gaming continued to show that they were a team to reckon with, clinching third place with 2 kills and 12 points. The intense competition continued with game 5 as the winners of game 1; Genesis Esports Alpha reminded everyone how much of a threat they were by clinching the top spot. Men of blood gaming, a team which started the series poorly but had been on the rise with every game came in second place, while outsiders official continued with steady tenacity coming in at 3rd place.

Match 4 results © tournamentcenter

By game 6, the majority of the teams had already known their fate, while a good number still had a reasonable fight left. Outsiders Official moved two places up to win this game, with Shellshock coming second and Slime 4KT (formerly House of Annubis) moving one spot up to third.

Finals results - Top 8 © tournamentcenter

Although the games themselves were interesting and kept spectators glued to their seats, a spectacular part of the event was the comment section and live reactions. Fans tried their best to cheer their teams to victory while rivals employed their best endeavours to truncate the efforts of their opponents.

House of Annubis Emerges the Champion © 1207 Studios