Holy Sons and the journey to victory at Red Bull Neymar Jrs Five 2022

One of the most interesting teams at the Red Bull Neymar Jrs Five tournament was Holy Sons.

Holy Sons at Red Bull Neymar Jrs Five © Chris Onah

The team which is made up of six, is based in Lagos, Nigeria and were also part of the Red Bull Neymar Jrs Five tournament in 2019 and 2021.

Their meteoric rise to Champion status is not one without its pitfalls as they were previously humbled out of the tournament in the past years.

They crashed out of the Red Bull Neymar Jrs Five tournament at the final stage in 2019, and tasted defeat again in 2021 at the quarter final stage.

Holy Sons, who started off with the name 96 Champions, are a testament to the power of unrelenting grit and an unbreakable spirit.

Undeterred by previous defeats, they registered again for the competition in 2022.

Their journey saw them face off 4 teams before qualifying for the National finals.

Once again, their skill was to be tested and the outcome of the national finals was to determine whether they needed more training, or were fit to play against the World champion Neymar.

Slamming in goal after goal, their previous experience shone as they played with skill, and dominated the tournament.

At the final match, they faced off against an equally skilled team. Kaizer FC consisted of a group of players who were also experienced in football and had won several matches, to earn a spot at the finals.

The outcome of the match was to be decided. Will experience pay off or will the skill of the Kaizers prevail?

Holy Sons VS Kaizer FC © Chris Onah

It turns out that experience and the hunger for victory was stronger in the Holy Sons.

They dominated from the first whistle to the end, outplaying Kaizer FC to win with a total score of 5 goals to none.

The Red Bull Neymar Jrs Five tournament is the biggest five-a-side tournament in Nigeria which sees players from all over the country showcase their skills, for a chance to play against the world champion, Neymar Jr.