The grand finale of the 2021 Red Bull Half Court National Tournament took place on the crisply made over basketball court within the Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Lagos State, Nigeria on 21 August 2021, a fitting event for the launch of a completely upgraded playing experience.

RED BULL HALF COURT NIGERIA © Realwon Multimedia

In 2014, the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) managed facility opened up the basketball court to the Ikeja community, connecting basketballers beyond local competitions but this is the first time the arena has undergone renovation.

Before the upgrade, this basketball court was a relic of its early days - hoopers risked injury from the rough surface, the rims were without nets, the outlines faded, and there was virtually no motivation to play on the restrictive surface, but all that is now history.

COURT RENOVATION 1 © Realwon Multimedia COURT RENOVATION 2 © Realwon Multimedia COURT RENOVATION 3 © Realwon Multimedia COURT RENOVATION 4 © Realwon Multimedia

On the day of the final, bright paintings lit up the walls and floor, with new glass backboards, new nets on the rims, and a new fence, setting the ambience for an exciting and intense experience for the 16 competing teams and the audience.

This new outlook has given the court a more refined, urban and inviting feel, giving pro ballers and newbies absolute freedom to play.

Unarguably, the most remarkable feature of the upgraded park is the artwork.

NDUBUISI KANU COURT 1 © Chukwudi Chinakwe Ndubuisi Kanu Court 2 © Chukwudi Chinakwe Ndubuisi Kanu Court 3 © Chukwudi Chinakwe

From an aerial view, you can make out the image of an active basketballer on the floor – ball in one hand, the other hand outstretched defensively; and wings on the walls - a stunning expression by urban artist, Osa Seven.

“I put the wings there to show that you can really fly if you want to. You can push the limits!.” Osa Seven

Osa Seven specializes in graffiti art on large surfaces, mostly walls, and has worked on some big projects in the past, some of which are visible around Lagos State but this project pushed him beyond limits.

Speaking on his experience, Osa Seven says it’s his first time painting on such a large floor and interprets the different bright colors as representative of the diverse personalities that come to play.

A basketball lover himself, he describes the game as “an art - of bouncing, dribbling, and shooting”.

FANTASTIC FOUR AND CITY CHIEFS © Chukwudi Chinakwe

For Osa Seven, basketball is a sport that welcomes anyone and everyone, with no space for discrimination – as highlighted with the colors.

Facilitated by Red Bull, the renovation celebrates the basketball culture in Nigeria, inspires participation, and opens up a world of possibilities to ballers in Ikeja and beyond.