When the song that Ric plays, “Thunder Fire You,” reaches its first crescendo, there is a lingering silence in the studio and, then, an explosion of reactions. First, disbelief, then, incredulity. Start the song all over again, someone screamed! He acquiesces. The song starts all over and, this time, Ric Hassani sings along.

While “Thunder Fire You” might suggest a mischievous streak to Ric, he is nothing if not the human definition of politeness; and that characteristic sense of decency played a part in his decision to write a song like “Thunder Fire You,” he tells me when we have another conversation a few days his sophomore album, The Prince I Became, dropped.

“At the end of the day, it’s not really about me,” he tells me about the song. “I just wanted to give people different stories. I don’t want to give them just love and rainbows stuff because it’s not always like that, there are some situations where you just think someone is a stupid person and they have wasted your time and there’s just that anger at having anything to do with them in the first place. So I felt like making a song like “Thunder Fire You” says that it is okay to tell someone that is trashy that they are trashy and by letting this person know, they might try to fix up themselves.”

Despite what “Thunder Fire You” represents to Ric, you’ll be mistaken to think that love doesn’t matter anymore to the singer. After all, he has, over the last 10 years, played a part in rewriting the vocabulary of Nigerian pop music with his enchanting singing and sappy lyricism that embrace the essence of love. On The Prince I Became, Ric details a myriad of events and happenings, but he is still a prince caught up in love – whether pining after, basking in it, or examining its effects.

Still, it feels like there’s more to come. The album that I heard when I visited Ric’s studio in his house is markedly different from the one that appears on streaming services “With the standard version, I just put in a lot of questions that really showed my growth, feel, and appeal to emotion,” Ric says when I ask about this.

“That’s what I wanted to lead with, I didn’t want to lead with bangers seeing as I hadn’t put out an album in four years. So that’s why the album sounded that way and on the deluxe version, we’ll have those banger-type anthems: songs with Reekado Banks, songs with Peruzzi, Waje, and Peruzzi. Those are bangers, I didn’t want to lead with that. I wanted to get people to listen to the harmonies, the vocals, the arrangement, and just the idea of my work first.”` Ric Hassani

“Korede,” the song that bookends The Prince I Became, is simultaneously a throwback to Ric Hassani’s past as a rapper and a glimmer of where his future is headed towards. But importantly, it is also a song that now has heightened acuity for Ric with his father’s passing: “I’m so blessed and fortunate to have had his vocals on it just before he passed. I didn’t know he was going to pass, I just had an idea to put the vocals of my family members, people that care about me, and people I care about on a song. So, I asked them to send me a prayer that I’ll put on the song. I thought it was going to be a really cool idea as well as giving the song a kind of spiritual feel to it.”

Despite his dad being bedridden at the time, he was able to record a prayer for Ric that now lives on his sophomore album and reassures Ric that his dad is now in a better place. “We all thought he was going to get better because he gets sick and gets better occasionally but unfortunately he died. I feel so blessed that I was able to have that idea and do that song with his vocals because now I have a permanent blessing on that track and on my life, also, I have something to go back to as part of his mark in my career.”

Through this all, Ric Hassani wants you to see his growth in real-time, that quest influenced everything about this album, including song choices. “And the growth is not just skill-wise or how to sing. It’s growth in being a human being,” he offers. “I believe that now, I know a lot better about how to be a better human being. It takes work, it requires a certain know-how. It takes a certain level of awareness, of knowledge. I’m also in a much better place than I’ve ever been in my personal life. It gives me confidence and that self-awareness affects everything that you do. All these things that we do are secondary, the primary thing is who you are as a person. I’m just a lot more self-aware, a lot more exposed, well-traveled, and, also, more knowledge of my craft and what I’m meant to give to people.