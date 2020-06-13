After São Paulo, what next?

Ibadan!

Of rusted roofs and shooting stars, pioneer of Southern Nigeria development.

Ibadan, where opportunity meets preparation, regardless of status.

This is not just your story, it’s about all of us.

Nigeria's representation at the most recent Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five tournament in São Paulo, Ibadan-based 'Ak Marvellous', reflects unity in diversity.

Before the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2019 competition, Usman Teslim Ayomide, Hassan Tobi Tolu, Muhammed Olagoke Lukman, Habeeb Afolabi Badmus, Salami Ibrahim Abiodun and Nnamuchi Arinze Kingsley, had never played together until Coach Akeem Moshood assembled the team from different playing backgrounds.

Team AK Marvelous 1 © Twelve07studios 01 / 21

For team captain, Arinze Kingsley, the journey from Ibadan to São Paulo did not begin last year with the phone call from Coach Akeem, requesting his participation in the tournament. Rather, it started many years ago when a certain Coach Niyi Akintehinde, ‘Coach Neyo’ spotted, groomed and enrolled him into ‘Accurate Stars’, a team full of budding kids. In no distant time, his consistency provided the opportunity to join the Royal Football Academy where he caught the watchful eyes of coaches, players and spectators at every given opportunity.

Born in Udenu Local Government in Enugu State, Arinze Kingsley has come to call this place ‘home’. Dad’s job posting many years ago, meant the family had to relocate from Enugu to Ibadan and after a forced retirement, Ibadan became everything: family, companion and springboard. “I am an Ibadan guy now, some even call me Igbo turned Yoruba and I speak Yoruba fluently”.

Good football was not the only thing on display in São Paulo. Integration in diversity lit up the competition with heterogeneous representations for teams from Asia, Europe and the Middle East regardless of skin colour, race or culture.

Ak Marvellous had beaten 35 Nigerian teams in qualifying, propelling it to the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr in São Paulo for the fifth edition of the biggest five-a-side competition in the world.

Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five Nigeria National Finals 1 © twelve07studios 01 / 08

Although the players overcame Brazil and Kenya in the early stages, the firepower from Neymar Jr’s Global Five and Kuwait sent the team off at the knockout stage of the pulsating contest.

Understandably, Arinze and indeed all members of Ak Marvellous still bask in the excitement of the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five tournament, one year on.

On how the trip to São Paulo has impacted his quality as a footballer?

“Meeting (Neymar) one of the best players in the world has given me real confidence and determination that football can change my life. If you believe in something, it could happen. Stepping onto the pitch now, we are more confident technically, tactically, with team play and individually”, he says.

Neymar and AK Marvelous, the Nigerian team.jpg © Red Bull Content Pool