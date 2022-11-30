Don’t miss this documentary about dance in Nigeria: (Un)credited

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, (Un)credited shines a light on the power and significance of dance in Nigeria and how African music and its dance steps went big all over the world.

The title is a nod towards how Afro Dance became a worldwide sensation even though the movement’s creators didn't receive much credit for their work while still struggling to carve out a living for themselves.

With Red Bull Dance Your Style Nigeria 2019 as a backdrop, the viewer is introduced to some of the dancers who competed in the event. (Un)credited is set to be released on Red Bull TV on December 6, 2022, so get all the need-to-know info about the documentary here.

01 The elders

The documentary features elders from the Nigerian dance scene giving their perspectives on how dancers are treated and sharing their views on seeing their dances grow and go worldwide.

One of them is Yeni Kuti, the daughter of Fela Kuti, a pioneer of Afrobeat. She shares her experiences as someone who was in the eye of the storm while the phenomenon of Afrobeat unfolded.

Choreographer and dancer Kaffy © Tyrone Bradly

Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, aka 'Kaffy', is a respected elder dancer of Nigeria. She's on a mission to elevate dancers to the same level as the music artists they dance for. She sheds light on how musicians achieved fame and stardom but not the dancers. She also speaks about Afro dance getting millions of views on social media, even though the dancers never see anything come back to them.

Afrobeats music artist Davido © Tyrone Bradly

02 Inspiring dancers and artists

The documentary features interviews with famous Afrobeats artist Davido, whose song ‘Skelewu’ became one of the biggest dance songs in Africa in 2013.

The film then talks to Hermès, a dancer who blew up through a solo section he did in one of Davido’s videos but still stays and lives in the local community. We follow him around the city as he meets and chats with well-known fellow dancers.

Seyi Oluyole is the founder of Dream Catchers Academy. Her academy is a free educational boarding school for orphaned girls’ that merges education and art, using dance to help the kids feel seen. We uncover the story of a short dance video that Seyi Oluyole filmed with her kids. The video went viral and inspired model Naomi Campbell to visit her school.

Seyi Oluyole, the founder of Dream Catchers Academy © Tyrone Bradly

03 The new generation

The documentary focuses on Blayke and Bjmiah, who are among the 16 dancers in the national final.

Blayke is a dancer who works as a clothes maker. The oldest son in a family of five siblings, he feels the pressure of needing to help support his family. He's lost some of his motivation for dance and hasn't competed in a competition since 2017. He enters the national final wanting to reignite his belief in being able to make it as a dancer.

Blayke © Tyrone Bradley

Bjmiah, a student of Blayke, is young and full of happy energy. If he can win the Dance Your Style Nigeria, he sees it as a way to help further his dream to spread inspiration through dance. On top of that, he believes the win could aid him in changing the perspective of his parents, and everyone else, who doesn’t see dance as a viable career.

The other national finalists are all among the best dancers in the country. They include P-Boi, C-Fly, Sarah Bhlac, Smack, Locking-Mike, Sage Youngsmack, Reck Empire, Charles, TomTom, Big Chinx, and Locking-Sion.

The whole thing builds up to revealing who gets the honour of representing the country at the Pre-Finals of Red Bull Dance Your Style 2022.

The documentary also features demonstrations of many of the famous Afro dance steps, like Afro JuJu, Makosa, Swo, Galala, Azonto, Etigi, Sekem, Shaku Shaku and more.

Produced by Keane Balt and Kirby Kruger, directed by Kyla Philander, and with the original story by Toheeb Azeez and Shafaur Keffy Kafayet, you can watch the documentary on Red Bull TV from December 6.