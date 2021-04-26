Valorant walk through

If you’re about to start playing Valorant, you’ve found the right article. Here is a breakdown of how you go from starting up the game to discovering your favorite character and his/her moves

1. Training mode

This is where you learn the basics of the game, how to move around, pick up a weapon, how to aim, how to shoot, face different directions. Spend some time in this section as you might learn a thing a two that will come in handy when things get serious.

2. Sensitivity

This is one of the most important settings to tweak! It is key to find a sensitivity level that suits your game play. This can be found under Settings in the General section. The recommended sensitivity level is 0.5 but you can adjust this setting as you go along until you discover what works best for you.

3. Frames per second

This handles the smoothness of the video whilst you’re playing to avoid the game hanging and glitching for an optimal gaming experience. If you are gaming with a high-end system you are free to select any option available but for lower end systems to avoid glitches you are advised to select a lower FPS for smoothness of the video.

4. Key binding

This can be located in the settings section, under controls. This is where you pick the keys you will like to use to operate and move your player i.e what key to press to move in a given direction, to walk, jump, crouch, fly, etc

Valorant walkthrough