How Vital-Tag Won Red Bull Basement Nigeria
From Farm Loss to National Recognition: How Vital-Tag Won Red Bull Basement Nigeria
Innovation often begins with a problem too personal to ignore. For the winner of this year’s Red Bull Basement Nigeria, that problem started on a family farm and evolved into a solution that could change the future of livestock farming across Africa. What began as an idea inspired by loss has now become one of Nigeria’s most promising youth-led innovations.
The journey to winning Red Bull Basement Nigeria started when the young innovator first heard about the competition through a family member. But it wasn’t just curiosity that pushed the application forward, it was purpose. At the center of that purpose was Vital-Tag, a smart livestock monitoring solution designed to help farmers detect and prevent diseases before they become fatal. The innovation was born after a devastating experience on the family farm, where preventable illnesses led to the loss of an entire sounder of pigs, costing millions of naira in damages.
Rather than accept the loss as part of the farming experience, the young innovator saw an opportunity to build something impactful. “With the level of technology and IoT available in the world today, farmers shouldn’t still be losing livestock to conditions we can actively monitor and prevent,” -Emmanuel Oniyide. That realization became the driving force behind Vital-Tag, a modular pod attachment built specifically for the realities of farm environments. Durable, practical, and technologically driven, the project was developed to help farmers monitor livestock health in real time and reduce avoidable losses.
For months, the idea lived through countless late nights, CAD designs, prototypes, revisions, and applications. But everything changed the moment the official message arrived confirming selection as a national finalist for Red Bull Basement Nigeria. “Getting that confirmation was incredibly validating,” the winner shared. “It shifted everything from just being an idea in my head to something real.” The National Final itself proved to be just as memorable as the innovation journey.
From arrival to departure, finalists were immersed in an environment designed to empower young creators and innovators. According to our winner, the experience felt intentional from the very beginning. In Nigeria, Vital-Tag now joins that growing legacy, a reminder that some of the most powerful innovations are often born from personal experiences and a determination to prevent others from facing the same problems. From a family farm to a national stage, the journey behind Vital-Tag reflects exactly what Red Bull Basement represents: innovation, resilience, and the courage to build solutions that matter.