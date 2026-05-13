How Vital-Tag Won Red Bull Basement Nigeria

Rather than accept the loss as part of the farming experience, the young innovator saw an opportunity to build something impactful. “With the level of technology and IoT available in the world today, farmers shouldn’t still be losing livestock to conditions we can actively monitor and prevent,” -

Emmanuel Oniyide.

That realization became the driving force behind Vital-Tag, a modular pod attachment built specifically for the realities of farm environments. Durable, practical, and technologically driven, the project was developed to help farmers monitor livestock health in real time and reduce avoidable losses.