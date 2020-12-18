From owning a play station to a celebrity video game challenge owner

Nigeria has not been left out of the ongoing digital awakening. E-sports has become a significant subset of youth culture and popular Nigerian media personality, video jockey and fashion entrepreneur known by the moniker, VJ Adams is one of the more popular e-sports fanatics in Africa’s most populous nation. Adams’ love and involvement with e-sports is validated by his famous celebrity video gaming challenge.

VJ Adams just like many other Nigerians got involved in e-sports at a very young age. According to him, he started gaming about 17 years ago. He owned a PlayStation gaming center in his dad’s house, where young individuals would come together to have a good time, network and engage in a competitive experience. There are several factors that have enabled the rise of e-sports in Nigeria. Firstly, the average Nigerian has a very competitive mentality. Almost every young Nigerian continuously strives for opportunities that would test their abilities amongst their peers. E-sports is a safe, convenient and easily accessible platform that perfectly fits into this descriptive. Secondly, the rise of digital interaction has also been key. Take for instance: the 2020 lockdown resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic made little or no provision for physical interaction, this caused a great increase in digital interaction activities, including instant messaging, video conferring and of course e-sports. This did not only create an avenue to connect with others, but also provided a platform for healthy competition with friends and strangers while having fun. VJ Adams also explained that the internet has had a major role to play in the rise of e-sports among Nigerian youths, as increased accessibility and affordability to the internet has allowed more Nigerian youths to explore the mobile gaming and e-sports world as a whole.

During this chat, Adams explained that mobile gaming is not just a game. It has created a legitimate, fast-rising career opportunity for young Nigerians, as what was previously considered as just a hobby now allows individuals to utilize their passion for gaming to obtain several benefits including exposure, networking, recognition, accolades, and income amongst others. Furthermore, e-sports and mobile gaming has also reduced crime rates by a great deal, Adams revealed. The majority of the young unemployed population that may have been possibly predisposed to illicit activities can now utilize their idle time to explore a career in e-sports or even just pass time while having fun gaming.

There is still however, a lot of awareness duties to carry out. Despite the popularity of e-sports, a good number of Nigerians are not aware of the opportunities that exist for e-sports professionals, for this reason, awareness is key. The organizing and publicity of more gaming competitions such as the Red Bull M.E.O season 3 would be a very pivotal step in this regard. A partnership between e-sports brands and their affiliates, with well recognized celebrities can also bring awareness to the potential that lies in e-sports. “If these brands sign up gaming social opinion influencers as ambassadors, people who are hugely respected by youths, that would be a great start off point, because young people can align with the success stories they’ve seen, and would place these influencers in a sort of role model perspective, therefore they would likely tend to explore the e-sports career space a lot more, just as their “role models'' do ” - VJ Adams.

However, the majority of these gaming social opinion influencers and e-sports professionals across the world are males. This has prompted arguments, of whether or not it is a male-only sport. There is an ongoing shift, however. Adams chimes in...

The narrative of the absence of women in e-sports and mobile gaming is changing, for instance, women have been more involved in my gaming competition in recent years compared to previous years, they however generally prefer one on one combat games where they would just mash buttons and destroy their opponent. VJ Adams

With the involvement of brands like Red Bull in providing a platform for exposure of gamers and establishment of mobile gaming and e-sports career paths, young individuals and their guardians alike are now becoming open and more aware of the opportunities that exist. The affiliation of credible brands breeds assurance and this is the importance that the Red Bull M.E.O holds. VJ Adams served as host of M.E.O. season 3 and this year has an inclusion of PUBG (PlayerUnknown’sBattlegrounds) - a live-action first-person shooter game that has become prominent in Nigeria.

Adams operates a somewhat similar yearly event called the Celebrity Video Game Challenge. He explained that the journey in building his competition has been intense, exciting and revealing. The growth in active participants over the years from a 100 people at the start to 4000 people last year is a testament to the rise of e-sports and gaming in Nigeria.