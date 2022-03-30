Red Bull Megaloop will take place at the Spot in Zandvoort. Between April 1st and November 1st when mother nature gives us the perfect conditions in the Netherlands. The wind will have to be above 35 knots for the event to take place.

Red Bull Megaloop jury stated: “This year we’ve seen an incredibly high level of riding. The group of riders specializing in extreme big air kiteboarding continues to grow and push each other. Judging based on video submissions is always challenging as riders are filming at different locations and in a variety of conditions. Nonetheless the following 6 names really stood out and will be given an entry to the 2022 Red Bull Megaloop event in the Netherlands.”

Out of the 18 applicants the jury selected 6 riders that will compete in the next Red Bull Megaloop. Let's take a look at their video submission s!

01 The 6 selected video submission riders

• Lorenzo Casati – Italy

• Cohan van Dijk – Netherlands

• Jason van der Spuy – South Africa

• Andrea Principi – Italy

• Jamie Overbeek – Netherlands

• Luca Ceruti – South Africa

All video entries were judged individually by each judge from the Red Bull Sports Committee. The committee judged on extremity, execution and flow. Conditions, gear, lines, height, distance, risk, tricks, control, and style were also taken into consideration.

Ruben Lenten said: “Red Bull Megaloop has always been about seeing who performs the most extreme Megaloop. That’s why we wait for the ultimate storm to hit the Dutch shores so that the top 16 riders can break boundaries. During this event it is not about how many tricks you can do, it’s about nailing your most insane megaloop, which is often a megaloop variation or combo.”

Curious about the complete list of Red Bull Megaloop 2022 riders? Check it out below!

02 The 16 Red Bull Megaloop 2022 riders:

• Ross-Dillon Player (RSA)

• Oswald Smith (RSA)

• Lasse Walker (NL)

• Marc Jacobs (NZ)

• Kevin Langeree (NL)

• Stig Hoefnagel (NL)

• Liam Whaley (SPA)

• Joshua Emanuel (RSA)

• Janek Grzegorzweski (POL)

• Giel Vlugt (NL)

• Lorenzo Casati (ITA)

• Cohan van Dijk (NL)

• Jason van der Spuy (RSA)

• Andrea Principi (ITA)

• Jamie Overbeek (NL)

• Luca Ceruti (RSA)

Now the list is complete, let's keep our fingers crossed for the perfect storm to hit the Dutch coast. Hope to see you soon!