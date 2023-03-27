Dane Jackson walks with his kayak after dropping the Salto Del Maule 134-foot waterfall, the second greatest kayak descent, on the Salte Maule river in Chile on 5 February, 2020.
© Corey Rich/Red Bull Content Pool
Kayaking

10 geweldige kajak films waardoor je zin krijgt om het water op te gaan!

Dit zijn de beste kajakfilms die je nu online zou kunnen bekijken op Red Bull TV.
Geschreven door Rode Stier
5 minuten lezenBijgewerkt op

JÖTUNN

Wild territories in Iceland – with its high concentration of waterfalls – are explored on a kayak mission.

23 min

Wild Waters

Van Olympische zwembaden tot wilde rivieren, zie het leven van Nouria Newman, de meest begaafde kajakster van haar generatie.

1 uur 26 min

Chasing Niagara

Volg de reis van professioneel kajakker Rafa Ortiz in zijn droom om over de Niagara watervallen in Noord-Amerika te peddelen.

1 uur 14 min

Hanging Spear

World class whitewater kayakers Steve Fisher and Pat Keller explore the Hanging Spear Gorge.

15 min

First Descent: Michoacán

Unexplored Michoacán seems like a kayaker's paradise, but six friends find going first is hard work.

Seizoen 1 · 5 afleveringen

Locked In

Ben Stookesberry and a group of kayakers attempt a first descent of the Beriman River in Papua New Guinea.

53 min

Halo Effect

A group of the world's best kayakers journeys to Iceland and Norway in search of unexplored rapids to run.

48 min

Claim Freedom

Four adventurers push themselves physically, mentally and spiritually to conquer what once seemed impossible.

53 min

Congo

Kayaker Steve Fisher sets out on a daring and historic descent of the world's biggest rapids on the Congo.

1 uur 21 min

The Filer Creek Expedition

Follow Canadian paddler Ed Muggridge on his first foray into whitewater expedition.

20 min

Als je op zoek bent naar een paar snelle wildwateravonturen, dan ben je bij ons aan het juiste adres. We hebben de beste kajakfilms en programma's die je op Red Bull TV kunt bekijken. We hebben ze in één handige selectie voor je samengebracht. Dus leun lekker achterover en maak je klaar om urenlang te genieten van verkenning, ontdekking en puur avontuurlijk kajakplezier!
Download hier de gratis Red Bull TV app en bekijk de kajakactie op al je apparaten!
01

Rio Blanco

Doorgewinterde kajakkers Aniol Serrasolses en Nouria Newman gaan samen op expeditie om de Rio Blanco rivier in Patagonië te verkennen. Dit is een eerste afdaling van de Rio Blanco en dat betekent dat de twee zich erg in het onbekende moeten wagen.
02

Jötunn

23 min

JÖTUNN

Wild territories in Iceland – with its high concentration of waterfalls – are explored on a kayak mission.

Engels

Aniol Serrasolses
Kajakkers Aniol Serrasolses en Mikel Sarasola, en fotografen Aleix Salvat en David Nogales waagden zich in de ijskoude landschappen van IJsland voor Jötunn, een spectaculair kajakproject als geen ander. Je kunt een adembenemend landschap verwachten!
03

Wild Waters

1 uur 26 min

Wild Waters

Van Olympische zwembaden tot wilde rivieren, zie het leven van Nouria Newman, de meest begaafde kajakster van haar generatie.

Engels +1

Nouria Newman
De eerste vrouwelijke kajakster ter wereld die zich van een waterval van 30 meter laat vallen, wilde en woeste stroomversnellingen betreedt tijdens onvergetelijke expedities, naar enkele van de meest afgelegen rivieren op aarde: om alles te bereiken wat ze in haar legendarische carrière heeft bereikt. Dit alles wordt verteld in de documentaire wi, waarvoor Nouria Newman letterlijk naar het einde van de wereld moest afreizen om haar dromen na te jagen.
04

Chasing Niagara

1 uur 14 min

Chasing Niagara

Volg de reis van professioneel kajakker Rafa Ortiz in zijn droom om over de Niagara watervallen in Noord-Amerika te peddelen.

Italiaans +8

Professioneel kajakker Rafa Ortiz besluit zijn droom na te jagen om over de Niagara watervallen in Noord-Amerika te peddelen, maar dit is geen gemakkelijke taak gezien de zeer gevaarlijke val. Chasing Niagara volgt Ortiz terwijl hij zijn grenzen verlegt om deze droom te verwezenlijken. De film documenteert het proces en de training die Ortiz over een periode van drie jaar doormaakt naar het moment van de waarheid. Professionele kajakkers Rush Sturges, Evan Garcia en Tyler Bradt helpen hem daarbij. Ze realiseren zich al snel dat het pad naar Niagara een eigen wil heeft.
05

Hanging Spear

15 min

Hanging Spear

World class whitewater kayakers Steve Fisher and Pat Keller explore the Hanging Spear Gorge.

Wanneer kajakkers water met een snelle kracht van een steile bergwand naar beneden zien storten, gaan ze onvermijdelijk op zoek naar manieren om dat water te bevaren. Dit is wat er gebeurde met Steve Fisher en Pat Keller toen zij de Hanging Spear Gorge van de Opalescent River in upstate New York zagen. Hanging Spear is het verhaal van de expeditie naar de kloof en hun pogingen om de vrij stromende wildwater stroomversnellingen van het gebied te temmen.
06

Eerste afdaling: Michoacán

7 min

The journey begins

Six friends prepare for the danger and excitement of kayaking unexplored territory in Michoacán, Mexico.

Een groep broers, waaronder Dane Jackson en Rafa Ortiz, verkennen met hun kajaks de rivieren en watervallen van de afgelegen en gevaarlijke staat Michoacan in Mexico. De zeskoppige bemanning heeft maar één ding voor ogen. Dat is de rivieren van Michoacan veroveren en als eerste afdalen. Tijdens de expeditie bezoekt het team de Upper Alseseca River, Upper Jalacingo River, Rio Hoyo del Aire, Rio Cajones, Rio Cupatitzio en vele andere die tijdens hun reis aan het licht komen.
07

Locked in

53 min

Locked In

Ben Stookesberry and a group of kayakers attempt a first descent of the Beriman River in Papua New Guinea.

Ben Stookesberry, Chris Korbulic, Benny Marr en Pedro Oliva reizen naar Papoea-Nieuw-Guinea om een eerste afdaling van de Beriman-rivier te wagen. De ontmoedigende tocht van 40 km is omgeven door vele gevaren en er is geen andere uitweg dan naar de oceaan te rijden. Volg hen terwijl ze de sprong in het onbekende wagen in deze zware maar lonende peddelervaring.
08

Halo Effect

48 min

Halo Effect

A group of the world's best kayakers journeys to Iceland and Norway in search of unexplored rapids to run.

Pools +8

Een team van vier kajakkers van wereldklasse, Steve Fisher, Rush Sturges, Ben Brown en Shane Raw trekt naar de wilde wateren van IJsland en Noorwegen op zoek naar onontdekte stroomversnellingen. Onderweg komen ze een paar onverwachte problemen tegen. Ze ontdekken dat de reis die ze gepland hadden maar de helft van het avontuur is, en dat het geluk soms in een oogopslag kan veranderen.
09

Claim Freedom

53 min

Claim Freedom

Four adventurers push themselves physically, mentally and spiritually to conquer what once seemed impossible.

Portugees +8

Van klimmen tot kajakken tot grotduiken, vier avonturiers krijgen de kans om unieke uitdagingen aan te gaan. In het kajaksegment gaan Adrian Mattern en vrienden naar het noordwesten van de VS, de thuisbasis van de Columbia River Gorge en een land van eindeloze watervallen. Hun doel? Zoveel mogelijk watervallen verkennen en er zoveel mogelijk afdalen.
10

Congo - The Grand Inga Project

1 uur 21 min

Congo

Kayaker Steve Fisher sets out on a daring and historic descent of the world's biggest rapids on the Congo.

Portugees

Grote water professionals Steve Fisher, Ben Marr, Rush Sturges en Tyler Bradt vechten tegen schijnbaar onoverkomelijke obstakels in de Congo op hun weg om hun eigen grootste angsten onder ogen te zien als ze proberen te overleven in de vuile en woeste Inga Rapids die in Centraal-Afrika ligt. Congo - The Grand Inga Project kronieken deze enge rit van begin tot eind.
11

The Filer Creek Expedition

20 min

The Filer Creek Expedition

Follow Canadian paddler Ed Muggridge on his first foray into whitewater expedition.

Engels +2

Ed Muggridge
Omdat internationaal reizen in 2020 moeilijk bleek, kwam de Canadese kajakker Ed Muggridge op het idee om het iets dichter bij huis aan te pakken. Samen met twee van zijn mentoren - Sandy Macewan en Benny Marr - ging het onverschrokken trio op weg naar de eerste afdaling van Filer Creek, een afschrikwekkende 66 km lange rivier in British Columbia. Met de toepasselijke titel The Filer Creek Expedition vertelt de documentaire het verhaal van de tocht tussen wildwater stroomversnellingen, soms onberijdbaar water en de plaatselijke grizzlyberen.

