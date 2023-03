Het zelfbewustzijn van Justine Dupont tijdens big wave surfen.

Skiing champion Lindsey Vonn on developing grit "If I set my mind to something, I won’t stop until I achieve it. I’m willing to sacrifice and continue to work long past what everyone else is willing to do in order to achieve my goals.” Over an inspiring 18-year career Lindsey Vonn transcended the sport of alpine skiing. 82 World Cup race wins, Olympic gold and World Championship titles in both the Downhill and Super G disciplines made Lindsey one of the greatest racers of all time, but her career wasn’t without setbacks, and she is also known for an unrelenting grit that allowed her to bounce back from failure and injury alike. In this episode of Mind Set Win, Lindsey shares with host Cédric Dumont just how crucial grit was in helping her achieve her goals, and Cédric then discusses two powerful equations from Lindsey’s favourite book that we can incorporate into our own daily lives.