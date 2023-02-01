Everything you need to know about Red Bull Junior Brothers

UCI World Tour pro-cycling team BORA - hansgrohe and Red Bull have launched Red Bull Junior Brothers , a global U19 scouting programme aimed at finding the next generation of male professional road cyclists.

Read on below to find out more about this new partnership, from the details on who can apply and what you have to do to be considered to what then happens should you apply.

01 What is Red Bull Junior Brothers?

4 min Wat is Red Bull Junior Brothers? Vraag jij je ook af wat Red Bull Junior Brothers precies is? Ontdek hier meer over het pro cycling programma!

The aim of the Red Bull Junior Brothers programme is to find the next superstar in road cycling . Someone who could go on to become a grand tour winner in the Tour de France, Vuelta Espana or Giro d'Italia, or win single-day classics like Paris-Roubaix or the Tour of Flanders.

Young athletes will have a chance to become a pro cyclist, live that dream, get a sponsorship deal with Red Bull and be part of one of the best road cycling teams in the world in BORA - hansgrohe.

3 min The demands of pro cycling How much does cycling demand on a pro’s life? The Bora-Handsgrohe team are here to tell us!

02 The carrot of a pro contract with BORA - hansgrohe

The Red Bull Junior Brothers programme is offering young athletes a chance to compete for a BORA – hansgrohe U19 pro-contract. Two athletes will be awarded contracts.

That contract will be with BORA – hansgrohe's junior development team, Team Auto Eder. Additionally, the two athletes will receive a Red Bull athlete partnership deal, and all that entails.

BORA - hansgrohe are currently the fourth-ranked UCI World Tour team. They are managed by Ralph Denk, a 49-year old German who founded BORA - hansgrohe in 2010 [then operating under the name Team NetApp].

Auto Eder have a track record of bringing through talent, with riders going on to ride for BORA – hansgrohe themselves or pursuing cycling careers elsewhere.

Team Auto Eder, the future talent of BORA - hansgrohe © Olaf Pignataro/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Interested? This is what you need to do to be considered

Young athletes interested in this opportunity will compete for the contracts on offer initially via Strava and Zwift, two well-known cycling fitness brands.

Participants will have to log their rides on pre-defined Strava and Zwift segments between February 1 and May 31, 2023. Logged rides on segments should be publicly visible. For more detail on those segments, see the Strava and Zwift sections below.

If you intend to log a ride for the purpose of participating in Red Bull Junior Brothers on both these platforms, then you must express your interest by clicking on a sign-up button on the Red Bull Junior Brothers project page by May 31 to be considered.

Naturally, as a scouting programme to find promising junior athletes, there is an age restriction for those who can apply. To enter, participants in the programme must be under 19-years-old and born between 2006 and 2007.

Get logging those rides on the selected Strava segments and Zwift routes © Olaf Pignataro/Red Bull Content Pool

04 What are the Strava segments?

For Strava, chosen segments can be found across 13 countries, with each country having at least two segments where rides can be logged. These segments are all climbs and will have varying degrees of difficulty.

The Strava segments will be in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further details on the Strava segments can be found here .

05 What are the Zwift segments?

For Zwift, there are five segments hopefuls will need to ride to compete in Red Bull Junior Brothers. The five segments are:

Ven-Top

Alp du Zwift

Epic KOM

Epic KOM Reverse

Innsbruck KOM

Details on these routes can be found by going to this specific Red Bull Junior Brothers page on the Zwift website .

As you've seen above, not all countries in the world have a dedicated Strava segment that is being used for Red Bull Junior Brothers, but with Zwift being used in the application process it means anyone from anywhere in the world can compete for a chance to win one of those athlete contracts.

06 Expressed an interest and logged a ride? What happens next?

In June, the top performing riders from the Strava and Zwift segments that have previously expressed an interest in Red Bull Junior Brothers will receive an application mail inviting them to apply. Applicants have one month to submit all relevant information asked for in that mail. This will be info about your age, weight, VAM (vertical ascent in metres per hour) and watt/kg, power ratio, among other things.

It's critical that rides on segments are publicly visible and that participating athletes have access to the email associated with Strava/Zwift accounts.

In July, 15 athletes will then be identified by BORA - hansgrohe to move on to the next process of the programme – a performance camp.

3 min Being part of a pro cycling team We sit down with members of the Bora-Handsgrohe pro cycling team to understand more about their life as cyclists!

07 The performance camp for selected athletes

The 15 selected athletes will attend a performance camp at Red Bull's APC (Athletic Performance Centre) in Austria that will be overseen by BORA – hansgrohe and Auto Eder's staff.

At this camp, athletes will be assessed via a mixture of testing and rides. Staff will also be getting to know the individuals involved and see if they have the aptitude to become a professional cyclist.

Transportation and accommodation for athletes invited to attend the performance camp will be covered.

3 min Stepping into the elite cycling category The Bora-Handsgrohe development team make the leap from U-19 to Elite racing!

08 Decision time. Who will get the U19 contracts?

A decision will be made in September on who the two athletes are, with winners being notified that month and contracts being awarded. Dr Christian Schrot, Head of Scouting & Development at BORA - hansgrohe, will oversee the selection of the two athletes chosen to be placed into Team Auto Eder.

The hard work then starts for those athletes to fulfil their promise to become cycling's next hottest talent.