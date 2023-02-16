Red Bull Megaloop 2023: the 10 invited riders

01
Wind window
From April 1st till November 1st we’re all on standby, to wait for Mother Nature to give us the perfect conditions. The perfect conditions for kiteboarders of course... Which means a storm of 35 knots from South West or South / South West for at least 5 hours.
During the most extreme storm conditions 16 of world’s best kiteboarders will be on standby to compete. Follow this website to stay updated on when the event will take place.
02
First 10 pre-invited riders
The first 10 riders have been selected by the Sports Committee of Red Bull Megaloop. The selection is based on performance in big air kitesurfing events and freeriding in massive storms. The team has been following these riders closely over the last few months. This resulted in a list of 7 riders, combined with 3 wildcards handed out to the title defender, the 2022 winner of Red Bull King of the Air, and 1 event wildcard.
- Ross-Dillon Player (SA) – wild card defending champion
- Lasse Walker (NED) – event wild card
- Lorenzo Casati (IT) – wild card winner King of the Air 2022
Dutchie Ruben Lenten, advisor in the Sports Committee of Red Bull Megaloop explains:
“Extreme big air kiteboarding is definitely progressing, and fast. We’re seeing huge tricks being thrown with S-loops, double megaloops, and short line loops. There is a new, upcoming generation that has clearly proven they’re ready for their first Red Bull Megaloop. Let’s hope that mother nature can bring us the right conditions this year, so we all can enjoy the insane high level of riding and flying at this great event.”
03
Six more spots to go: video submissions
Alright, we've told you that 16 of world’s best kiteboarders will compete during Red Bull Megaloop. So that means there are still 6 spots left.
To complete the riders list, the other 6 additional invites will be handed out to the best video submissions of the Red Bull Megaloop Qualifier Series. All riders can submit their video to impress the judges and show their skills. The committee will be judging the videos on extremity, execution, and flow. Videos can be submitted here until the 15th of March.
Until then, let's enjoy some action of Red Bull Megaloop 2019
2 min