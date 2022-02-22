Red Bull Megaloop wind window will be open between April 1st and November 1st. During those months, 16 of world’s best kiteboarders will be on standby to compete in the most extreme storm conditions: at least 35 knots.
Today the first 10 riders have been invited by the Red Bull Megaloop Sports Committee. The selection is based on ranking from the previous editions, combined with selected spots handed out by the committee, the top 3 of the last Red Bull King of the Air and 2 wildcards for upcoming talent.
The first 10 pre-invited riders for Red Bull Megaloop are:
To complete the riders list of 16, the other 6 additional invites will be handed out to the best submissions of the Red Bull Megaloop Porsche Qualifier series. All riders can submit their video to impress the judges and show their skills. The committee will be judging the videos on extremity, execution, and flow. Videos can be submitted via this registration form until 21st of March.
Red Bull Megaloop will take place at the Spot, Zandvoort Beach, the Netherlands, between April 1st and November 1st when the right storm hits the Netherlands.